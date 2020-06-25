Clements/Parsons Elementary special education paraprofessional Donna Halleck works in a classroom that requires her to be at her best level at all times.
Halleck works in works with students with severe disabling conditions. This student population makes up less than one percent of total statewide enrollment in special education.
Halleck’s classroom is highly spirited and takes a lot of energy and patience to keep it moving forward and on schedule, said Principal Katherine Baney.
“Ms. Halleck did not start out in this class. But when she saw the need for strong support for the teacher, she took on this role without hesitation,” Baney said. “Ms. Halleck does not simply wait for directions on what to do but knows each of the students and what their needs are and manages to help keep the students focused and on schedule.”
Halleck also has been observed teaching and taking the lead with small group instruction while the teacher is working with an individual student or another small group. During this time, she manages to keep the students engaged and on task and working toward goals set for them.
“She is always calm and stays that way even when there are challenges by one or several students,” Baney said. “She is always at work and walks in for the day with a smile on her face ready to face the challenges of the classroom. She ends her day, not with frustration or being down, but with that same smile on her face saying, ‘Let’s do this all again tomorrow.’”
When it comes to positively impacting the students, Baney said she has witnessed that students are much calmer and on track following their individual schedules since Halleck moved into this classroom.
“At times, there are a couple of students who have aggressive behaviors and Ms. Halleck is always involved in de-escalating the aggression and helping calm the students and get them back on track and on schedule,” Baney said. “Ms. Halleck also manages to hold the students to the classroom rules and expectations that have, over time, decreased the amount of aggressive behaviors that were occurring.”
Many of Halleck’s students are non-verbal. Under Halleck’s guidance, the students’ abilities have grown to them not only saying her name when they need her or her attention but also being able to voice their needs in complete sentences.
“Ms. Halleck has not only helped the classroom teacher hold this expectation, but is reinforcing it when the teacher is not around in more unstructured environments like physical education, recess and the cafeteria,” Baney said. “She manages to know where every student in the classroom is at any given time even when they are at outclasses or any other activity or therapy that is part of their daily schedules.”
Baney selected Halleck as the 2020 Clements/Parsons Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year this year.
“Ms. Halleck has been more than just a positive influence in a challenging environment,” Baney said. “She has helped change the classroom to one that is able to focus on learning.”
