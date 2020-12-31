Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Teacher Caitlin Jordan genuinely cares for her students. She understands their struggles, because she was once in their place. Jordan is a graduate of Copperas Cove ISD and returned to her hometown to share her love of children and the teaching profession.
Principal Rebekah Shuck selected Jordan as the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Jordan is an exceptional teacher who loves and cares for her students’ emotional and academic needs,” Shuck said. “She is extremely dedicated to her craft and works endless hours to prepare quality lessons. She invests in her students, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally.
“Mrs. Jordan is always working to build strong relationships with her students through community-building circles in the classroom and by getting to know them outside of school through their extracurricular activities.”
Shuck says Jordan not only invests her time in the students in her classroom, she contributes to the overall success of the campus in many ways.
“Mrs. Jordan voluntarily offered to mentor two brand new teachers in her grade level,” Shuck said. “She has been an excellent mentor to these teachers, leading them each week in lesson planning and preparing their classrooms for success.
“She stays after hours to do parent conferences with her mentees to show them how to meet with parents and build positive relationships with them.”
Jordan stepped into the role as the first grade level chairman this school year.
“Mrs. Jordan has taken on this leadership role seamlessly,” Shuck said. “It is natural for her to lead her team, and she does so with such grace. She meets with her team daily to check on progress of lessons and student success.”
Jordan attends and assists with all after-school activities and works to build relationships with the families of the campus. Jordan also serves on the school’s morale committee volunteering to help organize and plan all of the activities for the staff to help improve staff morale on campus.
“She is the first person we go to when we need a task completed that requires consistency and quality,” Shuck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.