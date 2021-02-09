Paula Hunter is the kind of teacher every parent wants for students beginning their academic career. When 4-year-olds walk into her room at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, they immediately feel welcome and become a part of the classroom community.
“These students are coming to school for the first time and she takes this seriously as she blends teaching academics with teaching citizenship and community,” said Principal Leah Miller, who selected Hunter as Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy VFW Teacher of the Year.
In addition to her classroom success, Hunter is a model of professionalism and an advocate for the needs of students and coworkers. She leads the mentor program for the campus, participates in school outreach activities and regularly communicates with parents and faculty.
“Mrs. Hunter has established a classroom that encourages students to communicate effectively both with teachers and peers. She spends time teaching students how and why we communicate with others when we are sad, happy and scared,” Miller said. “These lessons help lead young learners to civic involvement as they learn to care for each other and the world around them.”
Hunter has perfected teaching citizenship to the Copperas Cove ISD’s youngest scholars through effective use of rules and procedures, helping students learn how reliable citizens interact with each other. Her students don’t just join her class. They help run it through classroom jobs and responsibilities. They learn they are all a part of the community and they all help to make the world a better place.
“In Mrs. Hunter’s room, everyone is accepted for his special and unique talents and everyone contributes. Her students realize this as well as the fact that everyone needs help at times,” Miller said. “The students watch out for each other and contribute when a classmate is hurting, needs extra attention or needs help.”
Students help develop the classroom rules and ensure that classmates’ needs are met. They positively interact with each other and the teachers.
“You can be sure students leaving her classroom are ready to move on to kindergarten and be a part of their next classroom community,” Miller said. “They have learned what it means to be a part of something special.”
