One in six new teachers leaves the profession within the first year according to Forbes magazine with one in four leaving within three years leaving approximately one-third of teachers still in the classroom after five years.
Being a new teacher can be especially overwhelming. Copperas Cove ISD pairs new teachers with mentors for their first three years in the profession and veteran teachers transferring to CCISD receive a mentor for one year with an option to request a mentor for a second year.
Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher Bethany Stubbs serves as a mentor and leader not only to her fellow grade-level teachers, but she also serves as a campus leader and leads by example. Former school principal Marla Sullivan said Stubbs models what it means to be a passionate educator.
“Bethany’s classroom is an engaging, respectful place to learn. It is animated, filled with laughter and students who display a thoughtful level of patience with one another,” Sullivan said. “Her classroom routines and procedures exude fairness as she strives to meet all students’ unique needs. Mrs. Stubbs has a wide variety of students with varying levels of need both academically and behaviorally. Students are provided with multiple opportunities throughout the day to work collaboratively and communicate with their peers as well as adults.
This is such an important skill-set to develop in students because it is a critical part of becoming productive and responsible citizens in their adult lives.”
Stubbs is currently teaching third grade English/Language Arts/Reading and Social Studies while also serving as a team leader at Williams/Ledger. Additionally, Stubbs has completed her Masters’ Degree in Educational Leadership and assists with other leadership tasks such as working alongside the administration team as part of the school’s emergency operations plan and serving as acting administrator when a campus administrator is away from the school.
In her role as team leader, Bethany not only facilitates some professional development, she also facilitates weekly planning and mentors new teachers.
“Her outstanding character, perseverance, and spirit of love is such a positive role model for her students as well as her co-workers,” Sullivan said. “She teaches citizenship-related skills every day by modeling cooperation, strength and self-improvement for her students. Likewise, she expects these same skills to be demonstrated by her students each day in their interactions with their peers as well as with adults at school. Her classroom is one that compels people to stop to visit and then stay to enjoy the magic of learning.”
