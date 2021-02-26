Five-year-old Maddox Tobias gives two thumbs up as he shows his enthusiasm for different volunteer projects he is working on for the community. The reigning Miniature Mister Five Hills never meets a stranger — he is always smiling, waving and saying “hello” to everyone he encounters.
Maddox embraces opportunities to try new things, with the exception of vegetables. He began playing soccer at age 3 and began training in taekwondo and mixed martial arts before the age of 4. Maddox is enrolled in early literacy classes. He will begin kindergarten this fall at Clements/Parsons Elementary. Maddox loves to be outdoors, camping, jet skiing, swimming, fishing and hiking.
Maddox moved to Copperas Cove with his family in 2019 and learned of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
“After looking into the pageant and seeing the many events and programs the pageant supports, we knew it would be a great fit for Maddox,” his mother, Jillian Tobias said.
Maddox received first runner-up at the pageant in early June and ascended to the Miniature Mister Five Hills title in late July. With his love of storytelling and books, Maddox selected maintaining the 12 Free Little Libraries located throughout Copperas Cove.
“During his reign, he accomplished his goal to refurbish all book stations, giving them a fresh new look,” Jillian Tobias said.
While the refurbishment was Maddox’s personal goal and accomplishment, he has been involved in the many different service projects of his fellow royalty to help others and better our community. He has enjoyed being part of countless events and parades.
“Maddox has gotten to experience and learn so much during his reign,” Jillian Tobias said. “Sadly, it is coming to an end. But, the memories made will be forever cherished and as his mother, I couldn’t be more proud. He will continue to be involved and active within the community.”
Maddox crowns his successor at the eighth annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 27. The deadline to enter is March 1 at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/ or on the organization’s Facebook pageant event page.
The pageant is an activity of the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
