Sixty-two percent of Copperas Cove ISD students qualify for the free and reduced meal program. Many of these students’ families may find it challenging to afford school supplies on a regular school year. The pandemic makes purchasing supplies even more difficult.
Copperas Cove Walmart partnered with the school district to ensure no child lacks school supplies when class is back in session on Aug. 18.
The 6th Annual Stuff the Bus event Aug. 7-9 is taking advantage of the boost of sales expected during tax-free weekend when no tax is charged on school-related items.
Wal-Mart Manager Mandy Simmerman says the Copperas Cove Walmart has been a part of the Stuff the Bus event from the beginning, and it’s something the associates look forward to each year.
“Our community is the face of our Walmart. We believe in investing in our children we serve. We owe it to our children and families during this time of the year when things can get hectic getting the students prepared for all their needs,” Simmerman said. “Many families may be struggling and unable to provide the basic school supplies their children need to be successful in the classroom. To give back year after year and be part of the sixth annual Stuff the Bus event is our way of paying it forward to the community.”
CCISD will once again provide its blue activity bus that donors can load up with school supplies that are distributed to at-risk students through the Communities in Schools Program.
School supply lists are available at Walmart as well as www.ccisd.com. Walmart has prepared book bags filled with required school supplies for each grade level. So, customers can easily grab their students’ supplies and a few extra to donate.
Walmart will donate the first $1,000 in school supplies on to the bus to kick-off the collection drive. The Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders will perform and student volunteers will be present to accept items at the store entrance and exit and at the CCISD activities bus.
Simmerman said Walmart enjoys partnering with CCISD because it is a professional entity with broad knowledge of who really needs help in the community.
“Schools across the country are facing severe budget cuts and lack the funding to purchase necessary supplies,” Simmerman said. “This is when we can be a helping hand and come together as a community and take care of our families.”
CCISD Director of Communications and Community Partnerships Wendy Sledd said the pandemic has resulted in students having an even greater need than in prior years.
“Whether CCISD parents have chosen their learning option as on-campus or at-home for their students, they still need supplies to be academically successful,” Sledd said. “We want students focused on their assignments rather than worrying about not having what they need. So, every pencil, notebook, and box of crayons will make a huge difference in the life of a student.”
