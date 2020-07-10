Copperas Cove High School JROTC senior instructor ertired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera turns 65 this year.
Employed by Copperas Cove ISD since 2001, Herrera is not resting on his laurels. The veteran who has served the nation for more than four decades was honored for his military recruitment efforts by Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, Commanding General, Army Training and Doctrine Command.
Nearly 10 percent of Cove’s 2020 graduating class of 500 entered the armed forces or attended one of the U.S. military academies or institutions. The CCHS Class of 2020 had graduates accepted to prep schools of both West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
In 2019, more than half of Herrera’s JROTC cadets entered military service immediately following high school.
Herrera has not only built the 6A high school’s JROTC program into a top 10 percent powerhouse battalion since joining the CCISD staff, but he has also prepared thousands of young men and women to enter the armed services as their preferred career choice.
“I am excited to get out of bed every morning knowing I get to go and work with cadets,” Herrera said. “It really is the best job in the world.”
Copperas Cove continues to funnel men and women into the armed services under Herrera’s leadership. Copperas Cove ranks No. 7 nationally in a Defense Department list of the top 25 communities from which 17- to 24-year-olds joined the military.
While Herrera does encourage military service, he ensures that graduates understand clearly the magnitude of their commitment if they choose to join the armed forces.
“I always tell my kids, and this is one thing I really stress, if you are going to join the military … and if you are joining for any other reason than the defense of your country, then you are joining for the wrong reason,” Herrera said. “In your heart, if you are not doing it for the right reasons, you are going to be miserable.”
Funk presented an award to Herrera thanking him for his recruitment efforts.
“He has the most important job in the Army,” said Funk, as he gestured to Herrera. “Exposing young men and women to the military way of life is vital. I am a product of JROTC.”
When Herrera arrived at CCISD, enrollment numbers of cadets in JROTC averaged 160 annually. Herrera raised funds to build a rappel tower, obstacle course, and rope bridge on the high school campus. He also established a viable physical fitness program enabling students to focus on passing the U.S. Army physical training requirements. Enrollment numbers of cadets skyrocketed to 315. In order to properly serve students in their instruction, the school district now limits enrollment, but JROTC consistently enrolls 265-275 cadets annually under Herrera’s instruction.
