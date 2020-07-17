Copperas Cove High School chemistry teacher Misty Thomas earned 2020 Copperas High School Teacher of the Year in March, captured Copperas Cove ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year in May and was selected as the Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Monday.
“I am truly honored to be selected as Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year,” Thomas said.
“I had to choke back tears because I feel so blessed to be able to represent our amazing district and now Region 12. I want to share this award with all my students who make me a better teacher every day. I also want to thank my fellow educators and instructional leaders. I would not be able to make a difference without your support, encouragement, and collaboration.”
Thomas was nominated for the honors by Principal Jimmy Shuck.
“Dr. Thomas’ teaching style always includes a model of the targeted skill followed by student collaboration. While students work to master the skill in their groups, Dr. Thomas can be seen constantly circling the room to provide clarity, addressing misconceptions, and giving encouragement,” Shuck said. “When you visit her classroom, you see student-led instruction, hands-on opportunities to explore content, and a cycle of constant feedback.”
Thomas inspires learning in her classroom by creating an environment where mistakes are a welcome component of the learning process. Her walls are filled with chemistry charts that are well-worn and lived in; they are marked as classes work through the periodic table and student progress is evident each time you enter the room.
After serving in the Army as a chemical officer and deploying to combat zones, Thomas shares her educational journey with her students to inspire and motivate a love of learning.
Thomas graduated with distinction from Capella University with a doctor of philosophy in Public Safety, specialization in Emergency Management; and earned a Master of Health Science, Emergency and Disaster Management, Magna Cum Laude from Touro University International — all while working full-time, taking care of her spouse and child, as well as continuing her community involvement.
Thomas represents CCISD and Region 12 at the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year contest with winners announced in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.