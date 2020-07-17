Registration is open for the Central Texas College Continuing Education department’s College for Kids online classes in July. In partnership with Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education for youth, CTC is offering virtual live-online summer camps for ages 8-14 in topics such as coding, game design, eSports, virtual reality and more.
A new set of classes begins July 20.
Minecraft Designers: Learn how to create a custom map, the basics of creating 3D models using a new software to design your very own objects, how to build with Redstone and Command blocks and create custom textures for you to import at home or share with friends. Students must own a Java version of Minecraft to take this class which is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. Tablet, phone, and game console versions of Minecraft are not compatible. The class runs July 20-24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8-11 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 12-14. The cost is $149.
Rocket Kart Racers: Design a Mario Kart-style game with tracks and customize your karts and characters. Using professional 3D-game development software, students will combine their creations into their own kart racing game they can play with friends and family at home. Students can participate in eSports League races against other schools across the country with a chance to have their tracks featured in the Black Rocket master build of the game. The class requires a 64-bit operating system and is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The course is July 20-24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 12-14 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 8-11. The cost is $149.
The last three classes in July are:
Code Your Own Adventure! Interactive Storytelling: Bring the characters in your imagination to life in this unique course that blends classic storytelling with animation techniques and coding. Start with a concept, design the characters and choose not just one ending, but many. Learn how to create your own text-based adventure games with images, variables, conditional logic using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. The class is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The course runs July 27-31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8-11 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 12-14. The cost is $149.
Minecraft Modders: Learn the basics of modding, foundations of programming, scripting and logic statements as you create your first mods. Introductory coding will also be taught through a simulated environment inspired by Minecraft. Students must own a Java version of Minecraft to take this class. It is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. Tablet, phone and game console versions of Minecraft are not compatible. The class is July 27-31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8-11 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 12-14. The cost is $149.
ROBLOX Coders and Entrepreneurs: Discover how to code in the Lua language while playing and designing worlds in ROBLOX®. The class combines game design concepts, coding and fun. Young entrepreneurs will also learn how to navigate ROBLOX’s fast-growing marketplace to publish their games. It is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is July 27-31 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 12-14 and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for ages 8-11. The cost is $159.
A new series of College for Kids classes will be available in August. To register, view the entire summer schedule or for more information, visit the Black Rocket website at blackrocket.com/online/ctc or contact CTC at 254-526-1586. Tips and resources for courses are also available by “liking” the CTC Facebook page www.facebook.com/ctccfk/.
