With temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s around 11 a.m. Thursday, dozens of people showed up at the Copperas Cove City Park, many of whom were congregating near the pond.
Multiple families were feeding the aquatic life, while others were trying to catch it.
Jarek Cavitt had three fishing poles with him as he attempted to catch some fish in the pond.
Although from Killeen, Cavitt said he likes to come to the Copperas Cove City Park to fish.
“Nice spot, nice day,” Cavitt said as he prepared to cast his line. “Yeah, it’s really relaxing.”
Cavitt said all he had caught up to that point Thursday morning were turtles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.