A chalkboard cut into the shape of a dog details the menu items that Five Hills Ambassador Kaydence Roberts will sell at her stand on National Lemonade Day Weekend July 25-26.
“This is my fourth year having a lemonade stand. I participate each year to run my own business and be the boss,” the 12-year old said smiling as she pointed to the word, boss, on the back of her shirt.
Each year, Roberts donates her proceeds to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter. Through her new stand that is adorned with silhouettes of dogs from top to bottom, Roberts will raise money selling her purple “puppy-licious” lemonade.
Lemonade Day is a program where children learn to develop a budget, purchase their supplies, sell their products and use the proceeds to share with local charities, save some to participate the following year and spend a small amount as a reward for themselves.
Due to COVID-19, many of the young entrepreneurs are looking at inventive ways to keep their business alive this year.
“My stand will also be virtual so that those who cannot come out, can still participate and make a donation via my event page to help animals and support my business,” Roberts said.
Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer is participating in Lemonade Day for her fifth year.
“My inspiration for my stand, Sip, Sip, Safe Heroes’ Lemonade, came during the beginning of the pandemic when all of the healthcare heroes started shining brightly and I wanted to recognize and support their efforts by creating a stand with health safety as its’ core theme,”
Sawyer said. “I plan to share my profits with the non-profit organization, Operation Stand Down Central Texas, to help homeless veterans.”
The fourth grader is the daughter of a retired Army soldier and sister of an active-duty Army soldier. With the Army and veterans in mind, a camouflaged army tank serves as her stand.
Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix participates in Lemonade Day for the first time this year with a patriotic-themed lemonade stand featuring red, white and blue lemonade.
“The biggest challenge has been perfecting the recipe,” said Hana Hendrix, Jordan’s mother.
“Jordan is excited to host a lemonade stand this year in hopes to learn about building a business, customer service and putting smiles on people’s faces.”
His proceeds will purchase materials for his platform of service, Cards Across the Ocean, that provides welcome home cards for service members returning from combat deployments.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer will share information about autism with her customers when selling them lemonade. Her proceeds benefit the Copperas Cove ISD Special Education Department to support students with autism.
“I will serve two types of lemonade, strawberry lemonade with sliced strawberries and lemonade with real lemons inside, and cookies” the 9-year old said.
Little Miss Five Hills Alaya Pringle will donate her proceeds to battle hunger. This is her first year to participate in the Lemonade Day program, said her mother, Kila Pringle.
“Participating in Lemonade Day is a great way to learn about entrepreneurship and hard work,” Kila Pringle said. “The biggest present day challenges with her stand are implementing mitigation strategies against COVID19.”
Entrepreneurs selling lemonade from their stands are required to implement safety precautions including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, contactless delivery via tray, utilize lids for cups and wrapped straws.
