Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts’ business has literally gone to the dogs. This veteran entrepreneur has hosted a lemonade stand for three years with all proceeds benefitting the City of Copperas Cove’s animal shelter.
“The first year my stand was huge. We just made it out of pallets we nailed together. The second year we made a smaller one that was pink and yellow. The third year, I added large sparkly letters and repainted it pink and green,” Roberts said.
“Even though each of my stands was great, they didn’t send the right message of what I was raising money for: animals in the shelter. So, we redesigned the whole stand and made it look like a dog house that an adopted dog would love to have as his forever home.”
Roberts’ dedication and hard work paid off last week when she won the National Lemonade Day Stand Design Contest for 6-12 grade students.
Greater Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Director Amanda Sequiera said the area is extremely proud of Roberts and her unique stand design.
“Year after year, she brings fresh ideas to enhance her lemonade business, and this year was no different,” Sequiera said. “Even in the midst of challenging times, her entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well.”
Roberts said she did not believe she won the nationwide competition until her grandmother showed her the announcement from Brothers USA that sponsored the contest.
“It was still hard to believe since I was up against so many other kids from all over the country and I knew my drawing skills were not as good as others’,” said Roberts who receives a $100 gift card as her prize.
Roberts’ grandfather taught her how to use hammers, saw, sand paper, paint, screws, nails, bolts, screws, and glue to build her stands over the years.
“My (grandfather) helped me with measuring and cutting the wood. He showed me how to sand the edges to make them smooth before painting,” Roberts said. “My grandma helped pick out the letters and thought of the puppy paw prints that look like lemons that were very difficult to cut out. We traced out a sitting puppy on wood for my menu chalk board and a dog bone for my slogan, Buy A Cup, Save a Pup.”
Roberts and her grandfather made her stand more transportable this year by using bolt screws with wing nuts so it assembles more quickly. When taken down, it stores flat so it takes up less storage space for future use.
Roberts and children across the area set up their stands on Lemonade Day Weekend July 25-26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.