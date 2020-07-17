Being an educator is a calling. Imagine being surrounded by 20 kindergarten students all requiring your immediate attention. While stressful to some, Halstead Elementary kindergarten teacher Jasmin Hight is right where she wants to be.
Hight began her teaching profession this past school year and looks forward to the return of school in the fall. Although the classroom may look different due to the pandemic, Halstead principal Billie Diaz said Hight is one of the most dedicated hard-working people she has had the opportunity to work with in any capacity.
“Mrs. Hight is compassionate, kind, and never misses the chance to help others — even when that means working late into the evenings and sacrificing her personal time,” Diaz said. “She is a woman of excellent character and never allows a stressful situation to compromise her integrity. Her positive nature is contagious and contributes to shaping Halstead’s culture of excellence.”
Hight was named the Halstead Elementary 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Hight works hard to be exceptional at everything she does. She is diligent and dedicates her time to support her students and to support our campus vision,” Diaz said. “Mrs. Hight shifts her everyday responsibilities and makes giving back to our campus community a priority.
Whether she is volunteering to help her teammates or dedicating her time to sponsor after-school activities, she never fails to do her part. She brings a wide range of knowledge and excitement to the team. She is a ‘go-getter,’ and through hard work, dedication, and consistency, she manages to persevere from one opportunity to the next.”
Halstead Instructional Coordinator Sylvia Dewald said she always finds Hight to be a kind, creative and sincere educator.
“I was impressed by Mrs. Hight’s openness and approachability. She maintained a positive relationship with parents and fostered a strong school-to-home connection through daily folder contacts, and parking lot encounters at the end of the day. I always found her helpful and supportive of her students,” Dewald said.
Diaz said Hight has excellent classroom management and volunteered to have other teachers observe her management strategies with students in the classroom.
“Her generosity and transparency have helped teachers grow by inspiring new management strategies and revealing that love and kindness motivates good behavior far better than yelling and embarrassing kids,” Diaz said. “She demonstrates confidence with her students and that confidence has transformed a group of young learners to over-achieving scholars.”
Dewald agrees that Hight’s rapport with children is natural and instinctive.
“Mrs. Hight’s students blossomed as learners while in her class. Her ability to engage them with ‘big kid’ ideas while still addressing developmental needs is truly exceptional,” Dewald said.
“I have always been impressed by the climate of her classroom: the community feeling in the room, facilitating a love of learning, and engaging students in both social and academic skills are very apparent. Mrs. Hight exudes the qualities of a veteran teacher. Her talents are innate and truly reveal a calling rather than a job.”
