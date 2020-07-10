COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School and the University of Texas at Austin formed a partnership to expand access to college level courses through OnRamps, distance education courses offered through dual enrollment at CCHS starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
OnRamps distance education courses are designed by the University of Texas at Austin faculty to meet postsecondary standards of quality, depth, and complexity that students experience at college. Both a CCHS teacher and college instructor teach the classes.
Copperas Cove High School Principal Jimmy Shuck says the program is a dual-enrollment program, which differs from a dual-credit class.
“Dual enrollment means students are enrolled in a high school course and college course concurrently. Through OnRamps, students receive instruction from a teacher at the high school and also a college professor providing guidance on college material that aligns with the high school course,” Shuck said.
“Students will receive two grades for the course, a high school grade and a college grade. Only certain assignments and assessments count for college grades. At the end of the course, students have the option of accepting the college grade or credit.”
CCHS teachers teaching through OnRamps receive more than 80 hours of professional learning and development in their first year with the program, as well as yearlong support to ensure success for themselves and their students. Teachers also review all the content with the college professor prior to beginning of the school year.
Shuck says the OnRamps program is a great opportunity for students to experience college level work and still have the immediate support from their teachers and family.
“The low cost of the program makes it affordable to many first generation college students,” Shuck said. “We want our students to be successful and the OnRamps program will be of great benefit to our students who are continuing their education after high school.”
CCHS students have the simultaneous opportunity to earn high school credit and college credit in a variety of courses from English to Physics to History to Geoscience. Students may select the courses they are interested in that will help them determine their post-secondary career fields.
According to the Texas High Education Coordinating Board in 2019, nearly 40 percent of students entering higher education were not college-ready. Through OnRamps, Cove high school students will learn how to plan, participate, and pace themselves with college-level courses they are interested in rather than being motivated by class rank and test scores.
Copperas Cove High School students also earn college credit while attending classes on campus at Central Texas College through Copperas Cove ISD’s Early College High School Program. Additionally, students have the opportunity to enroll in dual credit courses that allow them to graduate high school with a college Associates Degree.
