COPPERAS COVE — Any parent who has a toddler can tell you that her child keeps her busy and requires constant supervision. Imagine being in a classroom with one other teacher and having 20 toddlers to care for.
That has been the life of Copperas Cove ISD Paraprofessional Peka Holmes, and she has enjoyed every minute of it.
Holmes has worked in the school district for three years at Mae Steven Early Learning Academy where she was named the 2020 Paraprofessional of the Year. Her principal, Mary Derrick, said Holmes is a caring paraprofessional who works hard to help her teacher and students be successful.
“Peka anticipates the needs of the students and her teacher. She is a self-starter and does not require constant supervision to get the job done. She feels teaching is her calling and is currently furthering her education to become a teacher,” Derrick said.
Derrick added that Holmes has a natural instinct on how to work with children to make them feel safe and secure.
“When students feel safe, they are willing to take risks and they soar,” she said. “Mrs. Holmes is calm and does not let the little or sometimes big things kids can do push her buttons. She can help a struggling 3-year-old meet his needs without interrupting the teacher or distracting the class during instruction.”
Supervising teacher Kathy Doherty said Holmes is positive and supportive with the children and adults on the campus.
“She models kindness throughout the school, especially when dealing with the students in our room. She uses Conscious Discipline and other behavioral trainings consistently to help each student reach his potential,” Doherty said. “Mrs. Holmes is always interested in learning new ways to help children succeed. You can hear her singing and engaging students in a child-friendly way. She assists with classroom preparation on her own time as needed, even when encouraged to go home, so that student activities will be fun, educational, and engaging.”
Derrick said Holmes works hard and volunteers to help others.
“Mrs. Holmes can be seen around the school doing little projects behind the scenes. She is not one to call attention to herself or expect recognition,” Derrick said. “Her positive attitude helps her team when things get complicated.”
Holmes is very involved in her local church as a volunteer and attends college to obtain her degree in education. She recently accepted a position at Copperas Cove High School.
