The Copperas Cove City Council isn’t kicking the can down the road anymore when it comes to funding their streets.
A consultant hired by the city of Copperas Cove gave councilmembers a grim picture of their city streets last week, breaking the news they’ll need to spend some $3.6 million more per year over the next five years just to keep roads in their current condition.
In a city workshop at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Jan. 28, Cove city staff and council members heard a detailed report from Project Manager Hossein Roshani of Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. about the condition of Cove’s city streets.
Roshani and the company drove every mile of Cove’s streets to prepare the report. The report said on a pavement condition index (PCI) scale of zero as the worst road condition to 100 as the best condition, more than half of the city’s 153.92 center-line miles of road are in the poor or failed category falling below a score of 55. Approximately 34.6% of Cove’s roads were in the poor category between a score of 41 to 55 while 16.8% were in the failed category between a score of zero and 40.
“You have close to 29 centerline miles of failed streets, which is not good,” Roshani said.
The company’s report says about 32.2% of Cove’s streets get a passing grade higher than 71 — which Roshani said is a sweet spot where roads are cheapest to maintain — with 19.5% falling in the good category between 71 and 85 and 12.8% falling in the excellent category between 86 and 100. About 16% of Cove’s roads fell in the fair category between 56-70. LAN’s average PCI score of the entire Cove road network was about a 60.
As he presented several charts and maps making use of all the data the company had gathered, Roshani said certain areas of Cove had better streets than others.
“You can see the north side has a good pavement condition, but in the center — the majority of the pavements are not good or failed,” Roshani said.
If Cove were to undertake a complete overhaul of its road system to bring each and every road up to excellent condition, the price tag would be tens-of-millions of dollars — around $52 million to be exact.
“This number is just for data purposes. Even if the city had this in their budget, we don’t recommend the city spending this much money because it will take the overall PCI of the network to 97, which is not cost effective. The goal should be something around 70,” Roshani said.
Roshani gave the Copperas Cove City Council several budget scenarios based on an increased street repair and maintenance regiment over the next five years – with the worst roads getting the most money to repair more base layers.
Getting Cove’s roads up to par means more mill and overlay projects.
Just to maintain Cove’s current average PCI of 60 over the next five years, Roshani said the city will need to spend about $3.6 million more per year. If Cove does nothing and keeps its budget the same at about $1.7 million per year, its average PCI score would fall almost 10 points over the next five years.
“By the end of 2026, the PCI will be something around 51 or 52,” Roshani said of Cove’s current street budget.
Roshani’s report concludes that while the Copperas Cove Public Works Department applies street rehabilitation methods correctly, the number of projects dependent on Cove’s street budget are “not sufficient to improve or maintain the current condition of the network.”
Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn said the city’s street department is fighting a losing battle without additional funding.
“We need to do more to just keep level,” Osburn told Cove’s Council. “Based on the resources we have, we are losing the battle.”
The Herald asked Osburn if there were any sources of state or federal funding that Cove could use to improve roads, but Osburn said such funding was “rare.”
Once the council began to deliberate, it was clear they were moving in the direction of charging some kind of fee to taxpayers to help pay for any increased budget.
“I think there should be a transportation fee,” said Place 2 Councilman Fred Chavez. “…I think we should get that funding up. It’s important to our citizens.”
Cove’s Place 4 Councilman Jay Manning wanted to keep Cove’s PCI below 70 at first.
“I definitely think we need to move toward 65 in five years,” Manning said. “But, if we try to hit 70 the numbers may go beyond and we may get discouraged.”
Councilman Jack Smith was not sure what to say.
“I still don’t know where we are going to get the money,” he lamented.
Mayor Dan Yancey eventually secured a consensus that city staff would use the tools and data given them by LAN to explore the cost and timeliness of raising Cove’s CPI score to 70.
“Lets try and put it together at 70 PCI and how much it would cost to do that,” Yancey said. “…Over whatever period of time it would be fiscally prudent to do that.”
Despite the stark conclusions of Friday’s report, Osburn said the city has made great strides in the last few years to fix the lack of infrastructure investment inside Copperas Cove.
“It had largely been — for lack of better word — neglected over the decades,” Osburn said. “…flash forward to today, we are getting projects out.”
Osburn and his department plan to use Roshani’s data going forward.
The report is the first PCI study of its kind done in the city by LAN after council approved a consulting contract with the firm worth $148,551 in February 2021. The meeting was held at A&M-Central Texas as part of a retreat for the Cove City Council.
Yancey said the council is likely to act soon on budgeting more for roads “because of the level of cost to not do it.” He said he doesn’t plan to wait until costs become higher and was thankful for Roshani’s report.
“If we wait until later, it’s going to cost us a lot more,” Yancey said. “Having a roadmap like this is absolutely invaluable.”
