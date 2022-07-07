Area children 12 and under enjoyed free ice cream and had the chance to meet police officers and sound the siren of their vehicles. The annual Cone With a Cop event occurred last Saturday at the Waffle Cone in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
“What we most care about with doing this event is to have local residents come out and interact with our Cove police officers,” said John Hayes, owner of the ice cream shop.
Outside the ice cream shop, there were also bounce houses, multiple police cars — where kids could get inside and turn on the police siren — and an armored SWAT vehicle to give kids an opportunity to get inside. One fire truck from the Copperas Cove Fire Department was in the parking lot as well.
The Copperas Cove Police Department holds Cone With a Cop in high regard, according to Lt. Krystal Baker, the public information officer for the department.
“This is one of our favorite events because it is more of a laid back environment,” she said. “We get to interact with the kiddos, and they get to see us from a different perspective.”
The first 150 kids got a Kiddo card made for them. The card has a picture of the child as well as vital information so that parents and law enforcement can identify and find missing or abducted children, the card had address, child name and picture, parent’s name, etc.
One of the officers at the event was Eliza Nealy, a patrol officer who has been working for the department since December 2021.
“I love it,” she said. “I absolutely love this opportunity for us to come together with the community, my husband and my daughter are actually with me today.
“Participating in events like this and seeing the kids, getting to talk with the parents and seeing the community is a great thing.”
Originally from Sante Fe, New Mexico, Nealy has been living in Cove for four years.
Area resident Kasey Martinez brought her son, David Tinsley, and her daughter, Ariya, to the event. David got a chance to sit in one of the Cove PD police cruisers and sound the siren.
“It is a great event and we had fun,” Martinez said.
One woman brought her son and daughter to support her cousin, one of the department’s officers.
“It is a great event to bring the family to on a Saturday,” the woman said. “It looked like a good free fun activity.
The woman’s daughter, Arya Camps, said she was interested in law enforcement when she was younger.
“I want to be a professional nail tech but when I was younger I wanted to be a police officer,” the soon-to-be sixth grader said.
