On Wednesday evening the public charter school, Priority Charter School Copperas Cove, formerly the Cove Charter Academy, had the opportunity to learn about the Constitution from Congressman John Carter.
In commemoration to Constitution Day coming up on Sept. 17, the school wanted to start off the Constitution Day celebration with a bang.
“I think it’s good for the kids, they have to learn about politics and what better way to talk to someone who’s involved.“ said Christina Sweet, an educational aid of the charter school.
Around 1:30 p.m. the ceremony began with students gathered in the school’s chapel. The ages of the students ranged from fifth to 12th grade. Each student had the opportunity Wednesday to learn about the Constitution and to receive a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol building.
“His history how he got into politics and not only that, I think the most special part of this was the fact that he opened it up for questions.” Scott Moger, superintendent of the school, said.
There were over a hundred kids, school officials, government officials and media present. At the door there were over 200 miniature Constitution books for the students to keep.
Carter began by presenting a certificate and flag to the school. History teacher, Mrs. Cage and Principal Tracy Patterson had the opportunity to hold the flag.
Carter explained not only the Constitution to the room but also how he got into politics and how he became congressman.
“When I got sworn in I swore that I would preserve, protect and represent the Constitution of the United States of America.” Carter said during his speech on Wednesday.
The presentation ended around 2 p.m. with a Q&A from Carter, a dozen questions were asked from students and staff.
The Priority Charter School of Copperas Cove is planning to host more events this month to honor Constitution Day, including the school receiving a letter from Senator Ted Cruz and his Chief of Staff on the 18th of this month.
The school staff and students were very grateful for Carter and all the sacrifices he made to be there.
“I think it’s a privilege for our school that he is here today.“ said Moger, to the Herald regarding the event. “It is fantastic that he has spoke to the students.”
