Many Copperas Cove ISD students will return for the second semester to construction on their campuses as the district continues to make improvements to facilities with expansions and security upgrades.
Construction is taking place on five campuses during the school year with an estimated completion of August 2022.
Three of the five campuses — Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Martin Walker Elementary and Hettie Halstead Elementary — are undergoing front office renovations.
Campus front office renovations will include new secure entry vestibules with access control and secure transaction windows to further ensure the safety of students and staff.
Hettie Halstead Elementary Principal Billie Diaz notified parents that students will return to construction when school resumes on Wednesday.
“Access to the front doors of the building, including the office, will be blocked off while the renovations take place in this area. The front office will be temporarily moving to the building on the North side of the campus. Parents needing to visit the office will enter through the gate in the current staff parking lot and walk down the sidewalk to the last room which has red doors. There are designated parent parking spaces near the gate and along the fence,” Diaz informed parents. “We will have signage up to guide you to the new location. The student drop off and pick up location will remain the same, but students will enter the building through the doors used at dismissal. Any late arriving students will need to be escorted into the office.”
Prior to the start of the school year, HVAC systems were replaced in specific sections of four schools based on the lifetime of the systems and budget timeline.
More HVAC replacements are planned for the summer of 2022. District officials have told the school board of trustees they plan to bring a contract for this summer’s HVAC replacements to a board meeting early in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.