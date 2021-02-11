On Feb. 3, seven student-athletes from Copperas Cove High School signed their letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Among those seven, soccer defender and captain, Madison Seibel, committed to going the farthest north — Sterling, Kansas.
She will play for the Warriors of Sterling College.
“I get to continue playing my dream,” Seibel said shortly after signing her letter of intent. “That’s mostly what I was thinking about — like, how proud my parents are of me, continuing my dream.”
Seibel also described the moment as “nerve-racking.”
Having been looked at by one other school, Seibel chose Sterling College because of what she saw on a visit to the campus.
“I fell in love with it,” she said. “Just how small and close-knit everyone is.”
From what she observed, Seibel said the neighborhood around the college is so involved.
According to 2019 population estimates, Sterling, Kansas, had a population of just under 2,600.
Seibel has a new head coach in her senior season — Liz Duran — who was on the coaching staff in 2019-2020.
Duran took over for Chelsea Spoor, who moved to Corpus Christi.
From Duran, Seibel said the main thing she learned was teamwork.
“Teamwork is key — communication — and being there for each other as a team,” Seibel said.
Duran said Seibel did not play much during the 2019-2020 season, since the team had many seniors.
In 2020-2021, however, there are a lot of underclassmen — specifically freshmen — and Seibel has embraced her role as one of the captains of the team.
“She’s literally been a mentor to them,” Duran said. “She has stepped up and been the captain that they needed in every aspect — whether it’s on the field or off the field.”
Duran said a “chain of command” has developed, and the underclassmen feel comfortable approaching Seibel about anything.
Seibel gives so much effort throughout the games, that even when she is not playing well, Duran does not like to substitute her out.
“Just her being on the field makes a difference,” Duran said.
Duran is excited for Seibel to have the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.
“I think it will be really good for her, just to show her how good she really is,” Duran said. “I don’t know that she really knows her potential.”
At Sterling College, Seibel will study about immunology.
All athletes from Cove who signed Feb. 3 were:
- Elle Fox, golf — Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi
- Bre’onna Reese, cross country/track — Abilene Christian University in Abilene
- Madison Seibel, soccer — Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas
- Alina Salazar, softball — Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Brooke Schmidt, softball — Hill College in Hillsboro
- Jeremy Carter, football — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton
- Thomas Holman, football — Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma
