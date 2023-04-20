Altrusa Club

Members of the Copperas Cove Altrusa Club pose for a picture last Saturday with a birthday cake to not only celebrate the founding of the first Altrusa club in Texas, but also celebrated the local club’s 32nd year in existence which was formed in April of 1991.

 David J. Hardin | Herald

A Copperas Cove-based branch of a national club celebrated 32 years of service to the community last weekend. Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc. — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — celebrated the anniversary with a get-together with members and a cake to thank the dedicated volunteers.

Last Saturday’s celebration coincided with the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Altrusa International of Texas.

