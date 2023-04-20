A Copperas Cove-based branch of a national club celebrated 32 years of service to the community last weekend. Altrusa International of Copperas Cove, Inc. — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — celebrated the anniversary with a get-together with members and a cake to thank the dedicated volunteers.
Last Saturday’s celebration coincided with the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Altrusa International of Texas.
Altrusa International was founded in 1917 when it‘s first club was formed in Nashville, Tennessee. Altrusa in Texas is known as District Nine and was founded in April of 1923; there are 15 districts that makeup Altrusa Internationally. The Copperas Cove Altrusa Club began in April of 1991.
“What I like about this organization is that we do the work, we do give money for scholarships, and for other things, but we have a policy where when we work on a project we turn in our service hours, and the district awards for the clubs that turn in the most service hours,” said Linda Kaplan, one of the club’s members.
True to form, the club used last weekend as a platform to donate.
“In addition to our celebration our club members will be donating bilingual children’s books, which are difficult to find for the District 9 service project,” Kaplan said.
The Copperas Cove Altrusa Club is also involved with many other service projects, which include giving out books to students who attend Copperas Cove ISD elementary schools. Each student in pre-K and grades one through three picks a book and takes it home.
“Right now, our committee is preparing to go over all of the applications for our 2023 scholarships which will be given to two graduating seniors from Copperas Cove High School,” Kaplan said.
The club gives two Copperas Cove High School seniors $1,000 scholarships each year.
“I joined this group in 2013. Our organization is a family, not just Copperas Cove’s club but the whole organization. We are happy to be celebrating 32 years as a club,” said Debbie Llacuna, president of the club in Copperas Cove.
Other service projects the club supports are collecting clothing for students through the Support Our Students Project, donate to the Nepal Youth Foundation, assist with the Operation Stand Down Central Texas triage events, assist at blood drives, help with the Grace United Church Backpack Ministry.
Other community support includes Project Graduation, Blue Santa, AWARE Christmas on the Farm, Altrusa International Foundation, and National Night Out, and more.
Anyone can join the Copperas Cove Altrusa Club. For more information how to become a member, call Llacuna at 254-290-6277.
