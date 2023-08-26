HARKER HEIGHTS — Barbar Wilkey, who has already authored a number of books, is working on another one that she hopes will be published in a couple months or so.
Wilkey was one of a couple dozen local authors showcasing their work at Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights.
During Saturday’s author fair, Wilkey explained her latest book, titled “Gateway to Deception,” which is set in Missouri and follows her theme of the characters of her story having to come together to solve a mystery.
“It’s a murder. (The couple is) trying to solve a murder,” she said. “And this one ends up in Texas. Two of them are set in Texas, and the one that I’m working on right now is set in Texas, too.”
Wilkey describes her writing as “clean romance.”
“I’m not going to write anything that goes against my Christian values,” she said.
Wilkey, who is a retired educator from Killeen ISD, said her path into becoming an author was a bit nontraditional.
“My husband’s military, and we were stationed in South Carolina and it was the first time that my kids went to a public school,” she said. “And I didn’t work because they had always gone on posts to military schools or in Germany.
“And so I though, ‘Well, I want to get them set and started in school,’ afraid to go back to teaching myself.”
After her husband deployed during the Gulf War, Wilkey said she “just began writing just to have something to do.”
Once she started, it grew on her.
Wilkey sets her stories either in or inspired by some of her favorite places to visit, such as Savannah, Georgia, where she drew inspiration for her novel “Secrets of my Confederate Soldier.”
Also at the author fair were Christina Monroe and husband Ronnie Jackson.
Monroe, a Copperas Cove ISD educator, has begun a children’s book series based on their family pet, a character they have called Charlie the Enviro Dog.
Charlie, the protagonist of every story, helps solve an environmental mystery with the help of a “featured friend.”
The series combines mystery, environmental awareness, science, and the character is a real dog that Monroe and Jackson adopted from a local shelter when he was 9 years old.
The end of each story is followed by a “Charlie’s message” on how to help protect the environment as well as the featured friend.
At last weekend’s author fair, Monroe and Jackson showed off the newest book in the series: “Ocean Trouble.”
“Everybody is super excited,” Monroe said last weekend, remarking on the reception of the series since the first book was published in August 2022. “They love the concept of Charlie being the environmental investigator hero. And they love the fact that his complainants are animals as well.”
The third book, “Something Stinks,” should be released soon. It will be about the effects of raw sewage from a broken septic tank.
Monroe and Jackson said they have enough material for about 10 more books, so Charlie the Enviro Dog looks to be a mainstay on bookshelves.
“Everybody loves the messages that are in here,” Monroe said. “They love how the story is laid out and relatable and understandable for children, and then having the featured friend, which is a not-so-well-known animal. They love that aspect because you get to have that little bit of learning science.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.