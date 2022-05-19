It’s that time of year when graduating high school seniors prepare their future plans, which for some includes college. With that comes scholarship presentations from various organizations.
During the workshop for the Copperas Cove City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, two city entities awarded separate scholarships to a total of 11 deserving recipients: nine from the Police Department’s scholarship and two for the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful scholarship.
All recipients were awarded a $1,000 scholarship they can take with them to their next schools.
The two recipients of the KCCB scholarship were:
- Jasmine Addy
- John Coleman
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB, said there were a lot of applicants for this year’s awards.
“It’s really nice to see that the word is getting out regarding our scholarships,” she said before recognizing the recipients.
Applications for next year’s scholarship open Sept. 1.
The nine recipients of the Chief Tim Molnes Memorial Scholarship were:
- Chandler Gastelo
- Sophia Ortiz
- Kaitlyn Guevara
- Liliana Perez
- Danielle Bailey
- Jaelynn Linker
- Lea Boal
- Brooklyn Crawley
- Alicia Austin
“This year, we’re giving away more scholarships than we ever have in previous years, so I’m really proud of that,” said Police Chief Eddie Wilson before announcing each recipient.
Wilson immediately succeeded former Police Chief Tim Molnes, who died on May 30, 2016, following a battle with an illness. The Copperas Cove Police Department began the scholarship fund in 2017.
