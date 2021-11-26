The Copperas Cove Blue Santa nonprofit organization has been helping families since 1999. Now in its 22nd year, the organization looks to help many families again during the Christmas season by collecting donated toys and monetary donations.
These toys will help brighten a child’s Christmas by having a present for them to open on Christmas Day.
The Cove Blue Santa relies on the generosity of the local community and local businesses for donations. During Christmas 2020, Cove Blue Santa served 227 families with over 550 children.
Kathy McCain, the current president of the Copperas Cove Blue Santa organization, said that those numbers of families and children served was down from the year before but not by much.
“I really like that the community can come together to do different things like this,” said Kaitlyn Moss, a member of a Girl Scout troop in Copperas Cove.
The Blue Santa kickoff and Cove Chamber mixer event brought the local community together while enjoying food and desserts, and they also had the opportunity to meet Blue Santa.
“This Blue Santa party was really cool, and I really like it, and it is awesome,” said Maddox Tobias, Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador. “It was really important for me to be here, because I hope Christmas will be great for all of the kids.”
Copperas Cove Blue Santa is accepting 2021 applications from residents who live in the areas of Copperas Cove or Pidcoke.
Children accepted by the Copperas Cove Blue Santa must be 15 years old or younger.
The 2021 Cove Blue Santa applications must be submitted in person at the Cove Blue Santa Office which is located at 212 Copperas Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove, next to the Dollar General Store.
Anyone interested in applying for assistance from the Blue Santa program can view the full list of requirements on the organization’s Facebook page.
The applications must be submitted in person on the following dates and times:
Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, contact Cove Blue Santa via email at covebluesanta@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page (CoveBlueSanta) at https://www.facebook.com/Cove-Blue-Santa-232657600131198/
Those wanting to make a toy donation can do so at the following Copperas Cove locations:
- Dollar General, 3585 Farm-to-Market 2657
- Dollar General, 210 Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- Quine & Associates, 200 Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- The Healthy Hub, 258 Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- First Texas Bank, 90 Cove Terrace Shopping Center
- Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, 204 E. Robertson Ave.
- Lil’ Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St.
- Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue E
- Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road
- Optimist Thrift store, 229 10th Ave.
- Cinergy Cinema, 402 Constitution Drive
- Burkes Outlet, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd.
- Armadillo properties, 602 Sunset Lane A-D
- Cove Family Dental, 1801 Patriot Circle
- Integrity Rehab, 181 W. Business Highway 190, Suite 5
- Southern Hills Chiropractic, 1856 Patriot Circle
