It was too cold last weekend for Tasha Roberts’ annual holiday food giveaway at Taste of Cove Food Truck Park, so she moved the planned outdoor event down the street and indoors to Babies N Things, another business she owns here.
People began arriving a little before the scheduled opening at 11 a.m. Saturday to pick up a free Thanksgiving turkey and a bag of food to go with it that included bread, corn, green beans, potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
One of the first to come in was Latora Walker, an Alabama native now living in Cove, who said she was grateful for the giveaway program and hopes to return the favor someday.
“I think it’s a blessing for the community to be able to give back to others,” she said. “I wish I was able to do the same thing — to give back to other families who are less fortunate during the holiday season. I don’t have family here ... they’re all in Alabama, so it’s just me. If it weren’t for this, I probably would have gone to visit some friends that I know from church. Now, I’m going to stay home and cook this year.”
Roberts, a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Killeen, said the goal for this year’s giveaway was 100 families, but only 70 pre-registered. She was a little surprised about that, but figures people sometimes are hesitant to accept help.
“Sometimes I think people have a little bit of a hard time speaking up, if they need a helping hand,” she said. “So that may factor into it, and then there are so many other organizations doing it, they feel like, well, I’ve received the help, so I’m going to leave it open for somebody else.
“We’ve done this for the past four years. Actually, we’ve done it since the store has been here (12 years), but we did it on a smaller scale. We started out with, like, five turkeys, then it moved up to 50 families, and on our 10th anniversary, we did 100 families.
“The citizens of Copperas Cove make it possible for me to be here, and without the support of the greater Fort Hood community, we would not still be a store. So why not give back to the community that gives so much to you.”
Another Cove resident who took advantage of the event was Patricia Garza, who said the complimentary food would go a long way toward helping make her family’s Thanksgiving celebration a good one.
“I have a big family and we can definitely use it,” she said. “It really is a blessing. I’m new to the area, so I didn’t know they have things like this. I was one of the first ones on the list, and when they called and said your family is guaranteed to get a basket for Thanksgiving, I was very grateful for it. I’m getting ready to start prepping now. I’m excited.”
