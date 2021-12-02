While not as well known as Black Friday, its sister holiday or event, Small Business Saturday, gives smaller businesses a chance at exposure and for customers more of an incentive to shop at small local businesses.
Copperas Cove did it’s own celebration of Small Business Saturday with having participants come over to the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau and picking up both a passport and a list of businesses that were participating in Small Business Saturday.
The event had participants going to different shops in the Copperas Cove area in order get stamps from shopkeepers in order to win prizes. The winner, drawn from the raffle on Thursday, received a four-burner propane grill that is valued at $180. The second place winner received a $50 gift card.
Businesses taking part in the event ranged from Camp Caylor to Keith Ace Hardware to Red Apple Smoke Shop. Naean Khan, the shopkeeper of Red Apple Smoke Shop, said he was looking forward to the event as he was opening the shop.
“Someone came down to give me these stamps to put in someone’s passport, so I’m definitely interested to see all who come in today,” said Khan.
While things were a little slow for businesses in the area due to the rain on Saturday, some people did come out to support the event.
Randy Burnett, the manager of Keith Ace Hardware believed weather could have been to blame for the slow start to the day.
“We’ve had a few people come in to give a stamp on their passport but I think the weather is keeping some people home,” said Burnett.
