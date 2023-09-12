Gallop or Trot 1

Runners take off at the start of the Gallop or Trot 5K Saturday at Copperas Cove City Park.

 David Perdue | Herald

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau is hosting the Gallop or Trot 5K on Sept. 16.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. It is also part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.

