The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau is hosting the Gallop or Trot 5K on Sept. 16.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. It is also part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
The cost for the 5K until the race and at the race is $50.
To reserve a slot in the race in advance, go to https://runsignup.com/galloportrot.
