As it has done for the past five years since opening its doors, Cadence Church in Copperas Cove hosted a Mental Health Sunday, inviting a group of experts to talk about the different types of help available.
Pastor Joe Bernier began the tradition of a series of mental health in the church because he saw a connection between his role in the church of “helping people” and what was possible with the topic.
“I know from personal experience how difficult it is for some people to acknowledge they need help, let alone seek help to deal with it,” Bernier said.
Along with his wife, Angela, Bernier founded the church in 2017.
“The message of hope for anyone dealing with mental health issues is real,” Bernier said in his sermon to the congregation of the church that is located at 815 W. Business Highway 190.
In his message, Bernier discussed how the idea for holding a service about mental health began. He remembered talking to the police chief about five years ago and asking him what the number one problem was that he dealt with in law enforcement. The answer was quick and specific — mental health issues.
Bernier introduced a panel of guests — whom he knew, personally. He welcomed the congregation to take time after the service to approach any or all of them for a contact, a phone number or a prayer.
“You see these folks are experts in their field,” Bernier said. “And, they are all Christians.”
Serena Taylor, Christina Ravenel and Christine Barnes represented Restorative Hope Sanctuary. Under the direction of Jo Harrison, L.P.C. the Sanctuary uses, among other resources, equine therapy in its practice.
Craig Gardner of Hearts Renewed Counseling in Harker Heights is now in private practice. His background includes 22 years in the Army and he works in couples and family therapy.
Alton R. McCallum of Insight Counseling Center in Belton specializes in working with leadership development, life coaching and parenting relationships, among other circumstances.
Bernier closed the services with a caution not to remain stuck in the trauma of the past, “rest ... let God take you to His plan for you.”
