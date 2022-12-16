Community graphic

As some people struggle to find where their next meal is coming from, a church in Copperas Cove has been stepping in the gap.

That church, Fairview Community Church, 1202 Veterans Avenue, has a soup kitchen that recently expanded its hours. Now open three days a week, anyone in the community can get fed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

