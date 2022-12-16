As some people struggle to find where their next meal is coming from, a church in Copperas Cove has been stepping in the gap.
That church, Fairview Community Church, 1202 Veterans Avenue, has a soup kitchen that recently expanded its hours. Now open three days a week, anyone in the community can get fed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The church is also hosting its Christmas meal from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.
On the menu for the Christmas dinner is prime rib, ham and all the traditional holiday meal side dishes, the church’s pastor, Mike Harrigan, explained Wednesday.
Harrigan said the soup kitchen ministry is one of the prime functions of the church as a whole.
“That’s one of the main functions of the church; to serve the community, serve the poor, feed the hungry, clothe the naked,” he said.
The church also operates a clothes closet during the same times as the soup kitchen.
For Terri Deans, a local resident who is one of the lead volunteers, it was a personal experience that led her to have a heart to serve in a soup kitchen.
“Many years ago, my husband and I and our children found ourselves in a life-changing situation where all of a sudden, we were homeless, and we were living in our van in a K-Mart parking lot in the Outer Banks of North Carolina,” she said. “That was the first eye-opening experience for me of what it feels like to be hopeless and helpless and not know what to do, where to go or where to turn.”
She said the experience taught her a life lesson to not be complacent with life.
“In the blink of God’s eye, you could be at the other end of the stream,” she said.
Having volunteered with the church’s soup kitchen since the beginning of December, Deans said it has been a blessing to help those less fortunate.
Expanding the church’s soup kitchen hours is something Harrigan said he has been trying to do since the city’s closed.
“We wanted to help people, especially now in these times, people are really struggling,” Harrigan said. “We have an abundance of food through the Baptist Benevolence (Ministry), through the My Brother’s House (Food Pantry) and so many are helping.”
In order to serve to multitude, however, the soup kitchen is in need of volunteers, according to Terri Deans, one of the lead volunteers at the soup kitchen.
“People say, ‘Well, I don’t know how to cook,’” Deans said Wednesday. “Well, that’s OK. We can put you in the dining room, cleaning tables, sweeping, mopping, picking up trash, greeting people. There’s always a job for everybody who wants to come in and volunteer.”
