Despite the Copperas Cove Planning & Zoning Commission receiving five recommendations for denial and no recommendations for approval, the city council made way for a new recreational vehicle park in the southern part of the city. The city council voted unanimously in favor of it.
The item on the city council agenda was to rezone 14.5 acres of a 17.361-acre tract of land from AG-1 (Agricultural) to B-RV (Recreational Vehicle Parks). When complete, the RV park will be at 3196 Renee Lane in Copperas Cove. According to the conceptual site plan, the RV park will include mini storage, a pool, three dog parks and more than 50 parking spots.
According to Development Services Director Bobby Lewis, the park will accommodate the Nobles Park Addition, and it was requested by Mitchell & Associates, Inc.
Also during the meeting, the council members unanimously approved a request by Gresham Smith for Copperas Cove (WAB) DTP, LLC, to rezone 2.217 acres of property at 609 and 611 W. Avenue B from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to B-3 (Local Business District).
The council’s approval will make way for the construction of a 10,640 square-foot retail variety store along West Avenue B. City staff had received four letters recommending approval and one letter recommending denial.
At the beginning of the public hearing section of the agenda, city council members unanimously approved a couple of action items for 1.14 acres for the second phase of the Village at Walker Place.
The request, submitted by Mitchell & Associates, Inc. and representing South Cove Development, Inc.
First, council members unanimously approved a request to amend the Future Land Use Planfrom LD (Low Density Residential), MD (Medium Density Residential) and Public (Public & Institutional) to Public (Public & Institutional).
Subsequently, the council also approved a request to rezone the property from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), R-2 (Two-Family Residential District) and PF (Public Facilities) to PF (Public Facilities).
