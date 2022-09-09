LOCAL GOVERNMENT

As the Nov. 8 election, and subsequently the 88th Legislative Session, loom, at the forefront of the mind of Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah are property taxes; specifically, more reimbursement from the state for revenue lost from the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.

“The strategy I would like council to consider is working with our state legislators for a 100% reimbursement from the state for the exemption that was authorized by the state, mandated by the state,” Haverlah said during a workshop meeting Tuesday. “That may be a long stretch, but it is something that we can work towards, especially with a coalition of other entities.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.