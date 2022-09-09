As the Nov. 8 election, and subsequently the 88th Legislative Session, loom, at the forefront of the mind of Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah are property taxes; specifically, more reimbursement from the state for revenue lost from the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
“The strategy I would like council to consider is working with our state legislators for a 100% reimbursement from the state for the exemption that was authorized by the state, mandated by the state,” Haverlah said during a workshop meeting Tuesday. “That may be a long stretch, but it is something that we can work towards, especially with a coalition of other entities.”
Actions taken by the 81st Texas Legislature in 2009 have critically impacted revenue and hindered the city’s ability to provide basic services.
During the 81st Legislative Session, House Bill 3613 eliminated homestead property taxes for veterans with a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veteran Affairs.
One of Copperas Cove’s primary revenue sources are property taxes. Haverlah said the lost revenue from property taxes is expected to be “well over” $2 million by next fiscal year.
“At this point, we have almost a quarter of our property taxes that are received in the general fund exempted,” Haverlah said.
Since 2015, the state has reimbursed city’s for small portions of their lost revenue.
Mayor Dan Yancey asked Haverlah how much the city has received in reimbursement. Haverlah responded by saying that the city typically receives less than $600,000.
“One of the things the state did not consider when proposing that exemption and eventually passing is the cost of that exemption,” Haverlah said Tuesday.
During discussion at Tuesday’s workshop, City Councilman Fred Chavez wanted to ensure those listening that the city’s stance is in no way to advocate for the program’s removal.
“Our endeavor is not to try and change the law and take money away from the veterans or change that, but to seek redress from the state government, which imposed that unfunded mandate upon its municipalities,” Chavez said.
During last year’s legislative session, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents nearby District 54, worked to get a bill passed that would expand the program to other cities as well as allocate more money to the reimbursement program. Ultimately, his multiple attempts were unsuccessful.
Locally, the exemption only applies to residents of Killeen and Copperas Cove.
Councilmen Jay Manning and Jack Smith also provided their take on what should be a priority.
“Another thing that the state needs to look at is (that) our roads — the state roads and the federal highways — are all funded by gasoline and fuel taxes,” Smith said. “And they need to kind of come up with a plan on how the electric vehicles help maintain the roads because right now, they’re not.”
Manning’s comments were more geared toward wildlife.
“I’ve already made the comment before, but we need to deal with the state and their wildlife laws so that we’re not overrun with wildlife in the city.”
Haverlah said the city’s official legislative priorities will be given to the council in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.