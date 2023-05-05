The Copperas Cove Public Library held Rally Day last Saturday to let the community know what kinds of programs are available to children and their families.
“It is great to have this event because it is great for the local community to see what our programs are about and maybe they can join in,” said Kevin Marsh, library director. “We definitely have a variety of things for children and their families to do.”
During the event, local residents got to see some of the programs in action like “Think Aloud,” “The Bluebonnet Fighting School” and “The Society for Creative Anachronism.”
There was a demonstration of Medieval sword fighting, and sword experts also taught the kids how to practice with swords.
Vonetta Domino is the executive director of the “Think Aloud” program, a program of the Copperas Cove Public Library.
“This is a program that brings kids ages 5 to 11 back together and gives them a chance to socialize,” Domino said. “It is a two-part program. We do recreational activities for the kids, and we do these activities with one main rule that we are (a) ‘no screen zone,’ meaning that while we are doing activities, nobody is allowed to use their cell phones, tablets, iPads, etc.”
Lindsey Pickard, a member of the Copperas Cove Public Library’s Medieval groups on combat fighting, helped give a Medieval sword combat demonstration for the local youngsters who attended.
“Ever since I was young, I was fascinated with sword fighting because I loved the ‘Star Wars’ movies and the light saber fights,” Pickard said of her interest in the combat method from centuries ago. “I guess why I really would like to help others learn to have fun with sword fighting is because I was not always athletic when I was in high school.
“I started to pick up sword fighting and get serious with it when I joined The Society for Creative Anachronism. I believe that sword fighting has given me a purpose and at the same time made me healthier. Swords engage your brain as well as your body.”
Lilyana Rodriguez, who is a member of the library’s “Think Aloud” program, came last Saturday with her mother and got to learn how to use a sword.
“I really enjoyed using the sword and learning about how to use it,” she said. “I want to continue to learn about it when I get older.”
Indoor demonstrations are a bit of a departure from the norm for The Bluebonnet Fighting School and The Society for Creative Anachronism, according to Colin Darby.
“We like to do our demonstrations outside of the library so that members of the public can see what we are doing, interact with us and ask questions,” Darby said. “And it is something that I don‘t think that the The Society for Creative Anachronism does enough of.
“I don’t think that we do enough public outreach and public education and giving the chance for the public to come in and learn how to play with swords.”
The event was sponsored by “The Friends of the Library,” a group dedicated to helping raise money so that these programs can continue.
The Copperas Cove Public Library will be holding “Cosplay Night” Friday for all ages. Children and individuals can learn how to make their own cosplay outfits from things in their closet.
The event goes from 6-8 p.m. at the library, 501 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.