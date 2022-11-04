LOCAL GOVERNMENT

After having received numerous comments from residents, the city of Copperas Cove seems poised to spread some holiday cheer along Business Highway 190, but first, it needs approval from the city council.

During the Jan. 28 City Council retreat, city council members directed staff to proceed with options to install Christmas/holiday displays. Staff has looked at several options including lights on buildings, lighted and non-lighted figures and banners.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

