After having received numerous comments from residents, the city of Copperas Cove seems poised to spread some holiday cheer along Business Highway 190, but first, it needs approval from the city council.
During the Jan. 28 City Council retreat, city council members directed staff to proceed with options to install Christmas/holiday displays. Staff has looked at several options including lights on buildings, lighted and non-lighted figures and banners.
Stopping short of approving a holiday banner sponsorship program, the five members of the city council present for Tuesday’s meeting all agreed to direct the city to bring a detailed cost estimate of the program.
Not present at Tuesday’s discussion were Shawn Alzona and Jack Smith.
The original plan, presented by City Manager Ryan Haverlah, would call for a $700 sponsorship, which would include the business, organization or individual purchasing the holiday-themed banner and the flag as well as the brackets to hang on the poles.
Public information officers Kevin Keller and Roxanne Flores have been talking with vendors getting price estimates to present to Haverlah.
“As a starting point, Miss Flores presented the idea of introducing banners in our community,” Haverlah said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Numerous residents have taken to social media around holiday seasons and questioned why the city does not have holiday displays around the Christmas season.
As of right now, there are 38 utility poles along Business Highway 190 that would work for hanging banners, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, Haverlah explained.
Should the sponsorship program gain traction, there is a possibility to expand the locations to Farm to Market Roads 1113 and 116 as well as the downtown area, though the earliest the program would begin would be next year, if approved by the city council.
Because city workers would be tasked with hanging the banners, it would require overtime, which Councilman Jay Manning surmised would require being planned in the budget.
Haverlah said he hoped part of the sponsorship price would bring in revenue that would help offset the overtime costs.
“So, that’s the point of the sponsorship is to help cover that cost also,” Haverlah said.
The council agreed to direct the city to develop a plan with a dollar amount and a plan for who will do what in promoting the sponsorship program.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland seemed hung up on the sponsorship price, citing Haverlah’s presentation that said it is similar to the price businesses pay to advertise for a year at the Copperas Cove City Park on the ballfields.
“I’m just saying that it just doesn’t seem as equitable,” she said. “If there was a way to have that banner up with that business’ logo for an entire year, I think that would, to me, seem a little more equitable.”
Haverlah responded saying that with the thousands of motorists on Business 190 each day, the exposure is greater.
Manning also wondered aloud if the lettering on the banners would be large enough to draw a person’s attention going at the speed of the thoroughfare.
“If people are going to use them to advertise, that’s going to be the first thing they’re going to wonder — will it show?” Manning said.
Haverlah replied he didn’t have an answer to that.
With the direction given by the council, Haverlah will bring the item back for discussion at a future council meeting.
