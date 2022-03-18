After brief discussion among the Copperas Cove City Council, the city will continue pursuing the purchase of an additional 7 million gallons per day of water rights from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The opportunity comes about thanks to the expected expansion of the Belton Lake Water Treatment Facility after the Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Facility came online last year.
Scott Osburn, Copperas Cove’s director of Public Works, said the time to look at the purchase of additional water rights is now.
“This opportunity, quite frankly, is going to last about five to six years as that capacity at that new plant is ate up by further growth in that area,” Osburn said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Osburn briefed the council that the estimated debt impact to the city of Copperas Cove has increased by nearly $3 million since the estimate brought before the council in October 2021. As of Tuesday’s briefing, the city could incur an estimated $38.14 million.
To account for the increased debt as a result of purchasing additional water rights for the future, utility customers in Copperas Cove would shoulder part of the burden.
If the debt impact stays the same as it is for 7 million gallons per day, utility customers could see an increase of $11.15 per month by 2026 for the city’s additional 7 million gallons per day, compared to an estimated $9.56 for 6 million gallons per day.
Councilman Jay Manning considered this when during the discussion he recommended the city pursue 6 million gallons per day as opposed to 7.
“I hate to see these changes come in more than $10,” Manning said. “And maybe that’s not the way to look at it, but I just kind of choke on thinking about raising the rates that much.”
Councilwoman Joann Courtland addressed Manning’s concerns, citing a growing population.
“To that point, as we continue to grow, I would imagine that deficit is going to go down as we get more and more customers,” she said. “So in three years, it may not be the $11. It may end up being the $9.06 because we have more customers paying into the pot. So you’d have to think about it as growth and being able to have the water capacity for that growth.”
Copperas Cove’s growth has been steady over the past 10 years. Official Census data showed the city’s population at 36,670 in 2020, up from 32,032 in 2010. City officials have stated that growth trends show the city’s population increasing at a rate of around 2% per year.
As Courtland spoke, Manning shrugged his shoulders and nodded, in a show of acknowledgment that he understood her perspective.
In October, the council had the opportunity to recommend the purchase of more water rights up to 10 million gallons per day.
At the time, Councilman Fred Chavez, who was not present in Tuesday’s meeting, referred to water rights as “the new gold.”
Other council members at the time expressed urgency in making sure the city had enough water rights to accommodate a growing population for the next 30 years or so.
