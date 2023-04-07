Traveling around the world in the military might seem plenty of adventure for one lifetime, but for a Copperas Cove couple who both served in the U.S. Army, there were plenty of tall tales to tell even before they signed on the dotted line.
Retired Lt. Col. Chuck Moore served a combined 25 years in the Army and the Navy, while wife, Pam, was a captain enjoying a successful career before deciding to get out and become a full-time mom after five years in Army BDUs.
One of Chuck’s claims to fame is being a charter member of the first-ever Guam Army National Guard unit. Growing up in an Air Force family, he spent most of his upbringing on the U.S. territorial island in the western Pacific Ocean after moving there when he was five months old. After graduating high school, he went for one semester to the University of Guam, and then decided to join the U.S. Navy in 1974 when he was 18 years old, hoping to get out and see the world.
After basic training in San Diego and A School in Memphis, Tenn., Chuck got orders for his first duty assignment – back on Guam.
“I just shook my head,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. But when you’re an E-4, you don’t question orders. You just do what you’re told.”
He spent five years with the Navy on Guam, working as a radar technician, got out in 1979, went back to college, earned a degree in secondary education, and went to work as a high school teacher there on the island.
One day, he saw an ad in the newspaper about becoming a member of the new Guam Army National Guard and decided to go back into the service.
“I enjoyed teaching,” Moore said. “It was fun, but back then teachers didn’t make much money – still don’t. So when I saw a chance to come back on full active-duty as a second lieutenant, basically I doubled my income.
“I enlisted as one of the 31 original charter members of the Guam Army National Guard. They brought me in as an E-5, the same thing I had gotten out of the Navy as. The Guam Guard sent me to OCS (Officer Candidate School) and then to Fort Lee (Virginia) for the Quartermaster Office Basic course. This was in 1983 during the Reagan military buildup. I was asked to come on full active duty and jumped on it. At that time, a lieutenant made twice as much as a high school teacher. After jump school and parachute rigger training, I was assigned to Fort Lee.”
It was at Fort Lee that Moore met Pam. They have been married for 39 years and have three children and one grandchild.
Pam wound up in the Army at Fort Lee by way of California, where she grew up as a standout cross country runner, winning a national championship in high school and going on to a college track scholarship after graduating in 1976.
She left Cal State-Northridge after one year and decided to join her parents and brother on an around-the-world sailboat trip that began in San Francisco.
“I had some injuries and the coach was a pretty unethical guy, and he wanted me to start taking steroids so that I could continue to compete,” she said. “I had led a pretty sheltered life, but I knew that was illegal, so I refused, and he just got ugly about it.
“It was such a bad experience (that) it made me question why I was devoting so much time to competition. I finished out the one year there and then that summer … my dad’s lifelong dream had always been to sail around the world in his own boat. He was a dentist at Folsom State Prison – he worked on Charles Manson’s teeth – and he had retired, so he and my mom and one of my brothers and myself, we sailed from San Francisco to the island of Hawaii in a 32-foot sailboat. It took about 23 days to get there.
“That was the first leg of this around-the-world voyage. We had to stay in Hawaii for the winter, and I made the decision to stay. I really didn’t want to go back to school, so I ended up staying in Hawaii and working at a little shopping center over the winter. Then, when it was time for us to continue on sailing, I decided that if I didn’t go ahead and go back to college, I may never finish, so I decided to jump ship and I returned to California and finished college in Sacramento.
“A year-and-a-half later, I flew to Durban, South Africa, and joined up with my parents again. They had sailed across the South Pacific and spent close to a year in Australia. By this time, my brother who had been with them had jumped ship at some point, and so this time it was just the three of us. I spent the next 13 months with them.”
Following their time at Fort Lee and five years stationed in Germany – which is where Pam left the Army after learning she was pregnant with her second child – the Moores lived in Florida, in New York when Chuck served as an instructor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, then on to Kansas and finally to central Texas and Fort Hood.
Perhaps ironically, Pam had once been accepted as a cadet at West Point but declined in favor of a college track scholarship.
“I got there after all,” she said. “We loved it (Chuck called his three years there a highlight of his career). It was great. I think if I had never gone into the military and not had that experience as an Army officer, I think I may have felt some pangs of regret. But I really didn’t feel like I missed out.”
Chuck retired from the Army in 2003 and worked as a financial planner for 17 years before becoming fully retired in 2019. The family has lived in Cove since 1998, and Chuck stays busy as a deacon, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, along with volunteering as president of the Friends of the Library and as a member of the city-appointed Library Advisory Board.
Pam, meanwhile, has never lost her interest in all things physical fitness. The mother of three and grandmother of one still enjoys running but admits to being a bit slower than she used to be. She also does some cycling and takes fitness classes at Central Texas College.
“I still like to get out there and stay busy,” she said. “It keeps me off the streets and out of trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.