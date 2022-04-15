The public is invited to attend the city of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Round-Up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. The event is free for children 10 years of age and younger. There will also be one adaptive hunt, for any child 0-18 years of age with a physical or mental disability. A prize will be awarded to each age group for finding the golden ticket.
The event will be divided into five categories, as follows:
0-2 years of age & Adaptive on Field 1: 9:45 a.m. lineup with a 10 a.m. hunt
3-4 years of age on Field 2: 10 a.m. lineup with a 10:15 a.m. hunt
5-6 years of age on Field 3: 10:15 a.m. lineup with a 10:30 a.m. hunt
7-8 years of age on Field 2: 10:30 a.m. lineup with a 10:45 a.m. hunt
9-10 years of age on Field 3: 10:45 a.m. lineup with an 11 a.m. hunt
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available from 10:15 a.m. to noon. A few vendors will also be set up at the event, to include: Girl Scouts of Central Texas, Kona Ice, Mimi’s Mini Donuts, and Raising Cane’s.
Representatives from the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Program will also be set up to accept registrations.
