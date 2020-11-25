Christmas came early for Copperas Cove ISD teachers whose innovative teaching ideas were awarded funding from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.
C.R. Clements/Hollie Parsons Elementary’s Adrianna Fox and Megan Tawney received just under $850 to fund a creative club that teaches students how to use CricutMaker and its software to design, print, carve, and cut various materials such as fabric, wood, and vinyl.
“This grant will make a change in many students’ lives by building them up in a positive way and teaching them through creativity, expression, social skills, financial literacy, and marketing,” Fox said.
Despite the nonprofit organization’s largest annual fundraiser, Boots and Buckles, being canceled in April due to COVID-19, CCEF still awarded nearly $12,000 in grant money to teachers before heading into the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Martin Walker Elementary music teacher April-Dawn Wiemer received a grant for $1,887 to purchase the music curriculum, QuaverEd.
“This curriculum is a high-quality teaching resource that will assist me in educating my music students with the highest level of teaching possible for them to continue to build and master their music theory knowledge,” Wiemer said.
Bobbi Aulabaugh at S.C. Lee Junior High teaches the popular Farm to Table class and received $555 for a hydroponic garden.
“I saw my first hydroponic system at Disney and learned that this is how they grow all their fruits and veggies for their parks!” Aulabaugh said. “I am excited to get this opportunity to learn and grow with my students. I can’t wait for them to see the difference in the taste of the fruits and veggies that are grown in the traditional garden and those grown in the hydroponic system.”
House Creek Elementary School counselor Amy Simpson received $682 to begin a Social Emotional Learning Book Club at the school.
“As we work toward student achievement, it is imperative that we not overlook the benefit of Social-Emotional learning. Key skills are taught to students through SEL including, but not limited to self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making,” Simpson said. “Rather than listening to another lesson on these skills, however, we will be able to dive into fictional stories and the lives of the characters to better understand the benefit of these skills in our own lives.”
Copperas Cove Junior High librarian Tobi Sheon and teacher Melissa Young received the largest grant at more than $3,000 to purchase the Google Expedition virtual reality goggles and kit.
“The kit contains everything we need to take our kids on some amazing adventures. With over 900 activities, the opportunity to build our students’ background knowledge is priceless,” Sheon said. “The possibilities are limitless. One day, we could be exploring an American treasure, like YellowStone, and the next day, we could be in Paris touring the Louvre. I can hardly wait to begin these adventures with our kids.”
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in innovative teaching grants since 2008.
