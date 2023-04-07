As it does every year — save for a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic — the Copperas Cove Education Foundation honored two Copperas Cove alumni at the annual Boots and Buckles Gala.
Earning a spot into the Copperas Cove Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor last weekend at the gala were Bradi Diaz and Terri Jernigan.
Jernigan graduated from Copperas Cove ISD in 1979. She started her career as a Physical Education teacher with Copperas Cove ISD in 1984.
Jernigan has also served youth at her church, volunteering as a basketball and softball coach, and an active supporter of the American Cancer Society by participating and leading teams in Relay for Life and other events.
She has received numerous accolades including the Mira Beau B. Lamar Award, three-time Exchange Club Educator of the Quarter and two-time VFW Teacher of the Year.
Jernigan was also an Olympic Torch Bearer prior to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
“She is an advocate for our students and actively promotes all the amazing things that CCISD does for its students and within our Copperas Cove community,” said Marla Sullivan in Jernigan’s letter of recommendation.
Diaz graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1987.
Along with serving as mayor of the city twice, Diaz has served on the boards of the Copperas Cove Education Foundation, Coryell County Economic Development, City of Copperas Cove Youth Advisory, and the Coryell County Central Appraisal District.
As a business owner, Diaz is active in several organizations.
“Bradi’s dedication and self-sacrifice has focused on creating a community that citizens are proud to call home,” said Keith Turner, a previous Hall of Honor inductee, in Diaz’s letter of recommendation.
The Hall of Honor was established to recognized the achievements and accomplishments of Copperas Cove High School graduates. Nominees must have graduated at least 10 years prior to the nominating year and be recognized as having made outstanding contributions to his/her community and/or profession. They must also be positive roles models for youth in their community.
The Boots and Buckles Gala is one of the main fundraisers for the Copperas Cove Education Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that encourages innovative programs to enrich and support the educational experience of Copperas Cove students.
Every fall, the foundation presents unsuspecting faculty members with grant awards caled Innovative Teacher Grants.
In 2022, the foundation awarded a total of $43,967 in grants.
Since December 2008, the foundation has awarded a total of $476,758 in grants.
