Ann Minga says the combination of COVID-19 travel restrictions and losing close family members in recent years makes it hard to get overly excited about this year’s Christmas season.
Again.
Two years ago, the Minga family planned to travel from Copperas Cove to Scotland for the holidays, but the pandemic cancelled that trip.
This year?
Same thing.
Add in a significant number of deaths among friends and family, and the holidays are just not quite as festive an occasion right now.
“I hate to say it’s just a day,” the married mother of three said. “It’s supposed to be sacred and all that, but … I don’t know. I’m sad for those who are not going to be here, so it’s a little hard to get excited about it. I try not to be a ‘negative Nancy,’ but when you lose key pieces of the family, it’s not the same. And the pressure to make it the same is overwhelming.”
Two years ago, Minga’s mother died and with her gone, the family decided to try and get away for Christmas. A trip to see friends in Scotland was planned and then COVID-19 reared its ugly head. The family decided to try again this year and then the Omicron variant started making headlines.
“All our passports are sitting right in front of me on the table; everything is ready, and now it’s Omicron,” Minga said. “So now everything is canceled again because we can’t travel over there. I was like, what if we were to travel over there anyway? They said you have to stop and pay for a COVID test at every single airport. Even if you’re vaccinated, you’ll be tested at every airport.
“I said, well, we’re only going from Dallas to London, and then from London to Edinburg, so it’ll be fine. However, it’s about $150 to $300 per test. Well, I’ve got six people in my party. That will be more than the plane tickets.
“So I guess we’re going to be staying in Texas.
“We’re a little bit more free to travel here. I guess we can go to Marble Falls and look at the lights. That would be a nice walk after being in the car for an hour. I don’t have, really, anything else to do. It’s the second big blow for them (the kids).”
Despite the disappointments, the Mingas will do their best to maintain their usual traditions, albeit at home. The stockings are all hung by the chimney with care in hopes that Santa Claus will pay a visit, and while staying in Central Texas might not be as exciting as jetting off to Europe, there are surprises in store that are bound to bring a big smile to faces all around the Christmas tree.
“Christmas Eve, they usually open stocking stuffers, stay up late, have video game battles, things like that,” said Minga, who includes her two nephews in the annual festivities. “Then Christmas morning — since they’re older, we don’t have to get up until 10 instead of 6 — they get a couple hundred dollars. That way, everything fits and is the right color (green) and exactly what they wanted. Either that, or it’s a Venmo deposit, whichever they prefer.
“They’ll say, ‘Really, you’re gonna Venmo me?’
“I’m like, ‘Did you want me to give it to you in cash?’
“I used to hate that idea (giving cash) because it doesn’t feel special. It doesn’t feel like you took the time to research what they wanted. But then I wonder how many hundreds of dollars did we spend last year just on stocking stuffers. How many hundreds of dollars in presents are given away?
“They’re all getting about $500 worth of something that they actually wanted. Three of them are kind of school-related. One is going to school for graphic design and so she needs a very specific iPad. My nephew is getting a new computer; my son is getting a new computer. And they’re getting a couple of games that they’ve mentioned to go with that.”
Even though another Christmas is not turning out the way she envisioned it, Minga said it is not all bad at all. In spite of everything, she has a lot to be grateful for this year.
“It really sucks that our trip is canceled,” the Massachusetts native and 1999 Copperas Cove High School graduate said. “My friends really want to meet the kids. We can’t seem to get them there and time is not a friend for my friends. They’re older and retired, and their grandkids are almost the same as my kids.
“But I’m grateful I’ve been to less funerals this year. We’ve had quite a few, but it’s still less than 37. There were 37 funerals the year my mother died, and then this year … my grandfather died, my uncle died, my aunt died.
“I’m looking forward to a couple of babies being born in February. Some of my friends have lost babies and some are having babies, so that’s something positive. The neighbor had a baby and it was healthy and happy. We’re happy for her.
“Above all, I’m grateful that I still have my husband and my children. That’s a lot for some people.”
