STEPHENVILLE — Copperas Cove High School’s FFA Floriculture team, consisting of members Jesse Chaco, Kyleigh Mata, Abigail Richmond, and Lynnsey Terry, held their breaths, anxiously awaiting the results of their placement in the Area 8 Career and Leadership Development Event held at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
The team was required to identify plants, judge flower arrangements, and solve problems. They also demonstrated their skills in flower arranging, propagation and the preparation of floral and foliage products for sale.
This was the team’s last opportunity to qualify for the state contest. Only the top five teams move forward and the CCHS floriculture team placed sixth, just points away from advancing.
Hundreds of students from throughout Texas competed in a variety of categories with the goal of advancing to the state contest in Lubbock on April 23. Copperas Cove High School FFA’s cotton team will compete at the state contest and must evaluate 50 cotton samples and class each sample as to color grade and leaf grade.
“As we round out the contest season, these CDE events are important,” FFA advisor Kristin Kasper said. “By having the kids out here competing, this gives them the chance to demonstrate hands-on learning and spend time using the practices and putting them to the test.”
CCHS FFA’s milk quality and production team, which placed 10th, was required to demonstrate its knowledge about the quality production, processing, distribution, promotion, and marketing of milk and dairy foods.
The veterinary science team demonstrated its technical competency with small and large animals by completing a written exam, critical-thinking scenario questions, identifications, and hands-on practicums. The team placed 19th.
The CCHS FFA livestock evaluation team placed 52nd by ranking breeding and market classes of beef, sheep, and swine and presenting oral reasons to back up their decisions. Students were required to make accurate and logical observations of livestock, decide on the desirable traits in marketing and breeding livestock, and select and market livestock that will satisfy consumer demands and provide increased economic returns to producers.
Copperas Cove FFA member Cooper Aulabaugh described the contest season as a learning experience.
“Competing in the (career and leadership development events) was eventful, fun, and a great way to show off our educational knowledge at the contests,” Aulabaugh said.
Through Career and Leadership Development Events, participating FFA members in grades seven through 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork, and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. These events occur at the local, state, and national levels.
