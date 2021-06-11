From Cove to Belton to Lampasas to McGregor to Hamilton to Dallas, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will crisscross the state representing the City of Copperas Cove at more than half a dozen parades this summer.
Since events, including parades, were canceled due to the pandemic last year, Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale is excited things are back on schedule up this year.
“The titleholders normally represent the city in a dozen parades each year, but due to COVID last year, we only got to participate in a total of four,” Hale said.
Despite Texas reopening this past spring, both the Burnet Bluebonnet Festival Parade and the Harker Heights Memorial Day Parade were canceled. The 2021 royalty experienced their first parade of the year at Rabbit Fest in May.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias participated in last year’s parades, only one of which was a traditional parade that moved. The other three were “frozen” parades that remained static in place and people drove past the floats.
“I am looking forward to driving through the towns helping everyone celebrate,” Tobias said. “I like seeing everyone together, smiling and waving. I am really excited about being in the Lampasas parade this year.”
Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball said the opportunity to represent her hometown in other communities is truly an honor.
“Not everyone gets to ride on a float and be in a parade,” Kimball said. “But our parades are so much more than just that. We are the ambassadors for the city of Copperas Cove and that is a huge responsibility. We work very hard to be competitive at every parade, changing the themes with each event and doing our very best to make Copperas Cove citizens proud of us as their representatives.”
Teen Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres said the summer parades are always exciting.
“We have so much fun creating memories for a lifetime,” Torres said. “We enjoy so many laughs and have such a great time exploring new places, meeting new people and sharing with them all of the great things our city of Copperas Cove has offer.”
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles enjoyed representing the City of Cove in the Rabbit Fest parade and cannot wait for her next opportunity to ride on the float.
“I like to play dress up for the different parades with different outfits and also wear pretty pageant dresses to some also,” the 4-year-old said.
The royalty will represent the city of Copperas Cove in the Holland Corn Festival, Lampasas Spring Ho, Belton July 4th , Hamilton Dove Festival, and McGregor Founders Day Parades this summer and wrap up the season at the Texas State Fair Parade.
“I am looking forward to getting back to representing our great city as we visit all the surrounding communities,” Hale said. “Look out 2021; here we come.”
