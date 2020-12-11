The effects of COVID-19 causing the cancellation of the Copperas Cove and Killeen Christmas parades put Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier in a difficult position. The high school sophomore hosted the annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant, and the newly crowned royalty were promised the opportunity to ride in both parades.
“I felt like the new Krist Kindl Pageant winners were looking forward to being in the parades,” Fuselier said. “It meant a lot to me that they were able to ride in the Lampasas parade with the Five Hills royalty.”
When the Cove parade canceled, the Five Hills royalty agreed to participate in the Lampasas parade scheduled on the same date.
Senior Ms. Five Hill Dawn Hale said the parade was definitely a little different this year but was a wonderful distraction for all the children who have many normal activities cancelled due to the pandemic.
“The residents cheered us on from the sidewalks, from inside their cars, and even in the back of pick-up trucks, all while social distancing,” Hale said. “It was exciting to see all the smiles and excitement on the faces of the younger royalty on the float who had a blast rocking round the Christmas tree. It really warmed my heart and made me feel like a big kid.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer said the parade was a lot of fun with the “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” theme.
“In our poodle skirts, twirling around the tree, everyone was cheering us on,” Sawyer said. “Especially with the pandemic, it was very special to be able to share the love and joy of the season with everyone. This was made even more wonderful with our newly crowned Krist Kindl royalty who came to join us on our float.
“It was a really amazing experience because there were so many people who came out to celebrate this year in Lampasas and we were able to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from Copperas Cove.”
Miniature Mister Five Hills Maddox Tobias, Miniature Miss Five Hills Josslyn Coombs and Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendricks, Jr. lined the bridge waving to the crowds of people.
“I was a little nervous before the parade, but it was exciting seeing all the people and all the lights and being with my royalty friends,” Tobias said.
“I liked riding on the float and waving at all of the people, and I liked waving at the horses too,” Hendricks said.
Baby Miss Five Hills Ariana McGuiness bounced on the platform at the back of the float while in the arms of her sister, Timmesha Jarrow, next to Tiny Mister Five Hills Dominic Pollastro who was held by his mother, Caitlin.
“It was an exciting experience to see everyone still in the Christmas spirit despite COVID,” Jarrow said.
Pollastro’s mother concurred.
“It was so heartwarming to see the joy on peoples’ faces as we went by and to know that we were making a stressful year just a little bit brighter,” Pollastro said.
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer said it was an honor to represent Copperas Cove and spread happiness and Christmas cheer.
“It shows that even during this pandemic, we can still enjoy the holidays,” Spitzer said.
