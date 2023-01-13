For the second year in a row, the Copperas Cove ISD earned a “B” on the annual Texas Academic Performance Reports evaluation and is making strides toward earning an “A.”
Amanda Crawley, the district’s deputy superintendent of instructional services, presented the report’s findings to the school board of trustees Tuesday evening.
Overall, the school district received an 87% rating.
“We’re very proud of that, and we’re very close as you can see to, in some areas, moving towards that ‘A’ that we are striving for,” Crawley said.
According to the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Academic Performance Reports pull together a wide range of information on the performance of students in each school and district in Texas every year. Performance is shown disaggregated by student groups, including ethnicity and socioeconomic status. The reports also provide extensive information on school and district staff, programs, and student demographics.
The 2022 accountability letter grade rating is based on data from the previous year: in this case, 2021.
The report, as presented by Crawley, shows that the district improved its ratings in a number of areas from 2019, the last reported year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall scores improved from 83% to 87%.
In the school progress category, Copperas Cove ISD received a 90%, up from 86%. It improved academic growth from a 70% to a 76%. Relative performance went from an 86% to a 90%, and closing the gaps went from 77% to 80%.
Prior to giving a proclamation declaring January as School Board Recognition Month, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller explained that he was glad he came to the meeting early.
“It was very eye-opening for me, living in my little cubby hole — my isolated world — to see the tremendous efforts that y’all go through, especially trying to come out of COVID and refigure what is learning,” he said.
In terms of STAAR scores, the district saw the largest jump in reading.
For the most part, the district saw large increases in scores for all grade levels of reading, with the largest increase being reported for the “At Approaches Grade Level or Above” rating in third grade. In 2022, 83% received that rating, up from 70% in 2021.
“We in Copperas Cove have been focusing on early literacy,” Crawley said. “We’ve had a big push with reading academies and a lot of training for our teachers and staff, and you can really see that paying off for us if you look at third grade reading.”
Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, the district began reading academies for elementary school teachers, training them on how to teach reading skills.
Overall, the district improved in many categories of the STAAR and outperformed its peers in Region 12.
A couple of subjects the district is eyeing as focus areas moving forward are science and social studies, according to Crawley.
“These are areas that we’re targeting to continue to improve here in Copperas Cove,” she said.
The TAPR report also looked at attendance rates, graduation rates and college, career and military readiness — all areas that the district remained on par with its peers.
