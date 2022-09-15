Copperas Cove High School 2022 graduate Jiya Edwards has landed her first job since high school. Not only is she working in the health care field, which is her ultimate career goal, but she is also able to earn a full-time annual salary of more than $33,000.

Edwards is using her certification as a pharmacy technician that she earned while attending Copperas Cove High School to work at CVS, a national drugstore chain, just 12 minutes away from the University of Texas where she is majoring in health and society to become a physician assistant or pharmacist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.