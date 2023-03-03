KILLEEN — Not many people can say they have seen the growth of a university since its inception, but two Cove High grads can.
Courtney Dobbs and Juan Maldonado, both Copperas Cove residents and Texas A&M University-Central Texas employees, have seen the upper-level institution transition from being under the umbrella of Tarleton State University to its stand-alone status it enjoys now.
Dobbs, the associate director of information technology, who began working for the university in 2005, said it was an exciting time.
“As a kid, I always thought I’d go to College Station for college at A&M,” she said in an interview last week.
A&M-Central Texas became a stand-alone university on May 27, 2009, as a member of the Texas A&M University System. From that time until June 2013, the university worked to get separate accreditation.
Having obtained her master’s degree during that time where A&M-Central Texas was a standalone university but accredited under Tarleton State University, Dobbs said her diploma has the name of both universities.
Once the university received its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in 2013, Dobbs said there was remarkable growth.
“We started to get more students enrolling and we started to see a lot more traffic on campus,” Dobbs said. “That was my first visual cue that this is more than just something that happened on paper down in Austin.”
At the time, the university was spread out between its current location, a building on the campus of Central Texas College and a former middle school for Killeen ISD.
Logistically, the spread-out nature of the university presented challenges from an information technology standpoint.
“When something would come up with the network, it was like OK, where is it? And that would dictate who we needed to contact for support and stuff,” Dobbs said.
Maldonado, a 2006 graduate of Copperas Cove High School, began working at the university in 2009 as a computer lab tech and then enrolled in an undergraduate program. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2011.
In 2013, shortly after the university received its separate accreditation, Maldonado started a master’s degree in information systems. After taking a break, he finished the program in 2017.
Since A&M-Central Texas obtained stand-alone status and separate accreditation, Maldonado said he has seen growth in what the university offers for information technology degrees.
“They’ve actually expanded (by) quite a few (degrees),” Maldonado said. “When we went to school, there were only two degrees. You were either a programmer — so, software engineering — or you were a ... they called it networker. We did servers and SQL and it was like all of the above, like a generalist.”
Maldonado’s interest in computers began at an early age while attending elementary school.
“I’ve always had a love and curiosity for computers in general,” Maldonado said of his interest in information technology. “It started in elementary school, really, when the first time you walk into the computer lab, you’re just in awe.
“It’s mind-blowing, seeing the programs loaded up and you can interact with them, and that was back in the ‘90s.
“We started with ... I’m pretty sure it was MS-DOS; it was a black screen and you had to boot it up into the desktop.
“Then I moved to Alaska for seventh grade, and that’s when we had the colorful Macs. And I was still very new to computers. I never had a computer growing up as a kid so it’s why I got into it; I wanted to get into the computer world.”
