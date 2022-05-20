Copperas Cove High School senior Chelsea Waddell started competing in the HOSA-Future Health Professionals Dental Science competition her freshman year and continued to focus her efforts in that area throughout her high school career. As a sophomore, Waddell placed second at the area contest but could not compete at the state level due to COVID-19.
Waddell learned virtually during her junior year of high school because a family member is immunocompromised, and she did not want to risk exposure to COVID-19. This year, Waddell competed her final year of competition in dental terminology, placing as a top three finalist both in the area and state contests and qualifying to advance to the international competition in Nashville, Tennessee, in June.
“I am thankful for our CCHS HOSA Chapter that has provided me the opportunity to study and compete in the field of dentistry. This is the area I intend to pursue in college,” Waddell said. “Earning the chance to compete on an international level is scary, but I am ready for the challenge.”
CCISD Health Science teachers must have an education background and experience in the medical field. The Copperas Cove High School Health Science team, comprised of teachers Jeni Carbone-Williams, Rebecka Shuffler, and Morgan Camese, possess 56 years of experience collectively.
“It’s our duty to use our knowledge to bring out the best in our members who want to further their experience and understanding prior to entering a career in health care. We mentor our students and prepare them to compete in the area, state, and international competitions,” Carbone-Williams stated. “As a former assistant director of nursing and interviewing manager for a facility-based nurse aide training program, I have extensive knowledge in resume writing and the interviewing process.
“With this knowledge, two CCHS students are two-time state qualifiers including Rene Diaz- Morena in HOSA Interviewing Skills and Novaleigh Williams HOSA Job Seeking Skills.”
Community partners including CCHS alum Dr. Cody Elenz of Southern Hills Chiropractic provided job shadowing and mentorship to senior Aleczander Patterson who became a two-time state qualifier in the HOSA Clinical Specialty division. Crystal Malone of Malone’s Mobile CPR shared her knowledge and guidance with HOSA members Liberty Williams and Leita Spencer who captured eighth place in the state HOSA CPR/First Aide Team event.
The CCHS chapter earned HOSA Gold Level recognition for collecting more than 400 units through its blood drives and a Gold award for the chapter newsletter, HOSA Happenings, by Historian Klarrisa Ramon. Shuffler was voted as the HOSA Area 5 board member, representing health science students across Central Texas.
“Our students represent the (school) district well,” Camese said. “They usually advance to the state level and beyond in the events they compete in.”
The Copperas Cove High School HOSA Chapter advanced nine students to compete at the HOSA State Competition in Galveston with at least one member advancing to the international contest in Nashville, Tennessee. The chapter also earned a HOSA Gold Award for collecting more than 400 units through its blood drives.
All student awards were:
Chelsea Waddell- Dental Terminology, 3rd place, advancing to internationals
Rene Diaz Morena- Interviewing Skills, 4th place, alternate to advance to internationals
Leita Spencer/Liberty Williams- CPR/First Aid, 8th place
Novaleigh Williams-Job Seeking Skills, 8th place
Aleczander Patterson- Clinical Specialty
Liliana Perez-Health Career Photography
Klarissa Ramon- HOSA Happenings, Gold Award
