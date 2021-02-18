Copperas Cove High School’s Black Student Union co-hosted the fourth annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Virtual College Fair facilitated by The MOSS Foundation. More than 30 colleges and universities conducted virtual interviews with CCHS students and shared information about scholarship opportunities.
CCHS BSU President Arishaun Chappell is a senior and helped organize the event.
“Our goal was to give students at our school an opportunity to learn about historically Black colleges and universities and what they have to offer,” Chappell said.
Organizers and students practiced social distancing guidelines and face coverings were required. The BSU provided snacks, held drawings for gift cards, and utilized CCISD laptops to video chat with admission advisors.
Senior Isaiah Chisholm said the virtual interviews were very productive.
“I filled out some college applications and applied for a few scholarships on the spot,” Chisolm said.
Students received information on degree programs, student life, tuition costs and more in virtual chat rooms. Admission advisors answered specific questions about students’ personal degree plans and what high school classes would help them be more successful in college.
CCHS Junior Jiya Edwards is a military dependent and has attended several different schools and been exposed to different traditions and cultures.
“Specifically, I think it will help with my goals of attending my dream school, Howard University,” Edwards said.
The Copperas Cove High School Black Student Union is a student-led organization advocating for the needs of students while empowering, teaching, discussing and exploring the Black experience.
The BSU serves as a liaison between students of African-American descent and other minorities on the campus. CCHS’s BSU is under the advisement of teachers Raysharon Brown, Jeni Carbone-Williams, and Jason Walwyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.