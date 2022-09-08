In the 2021-2022 school year, the average cost of a four-year college degree was approximately $122,000 including fees, tuition, room and board, textbooks, and other necessities. The average tuition cost for state universities is $10,440 with out-of-state colleges costing approximately $26,820 according to Admissionsly.com.
The Copperas Cove Education Foundation awarded scholarships to Copperas Cove High School students enrolled in dual-credit programs.
“Our dual-credit scholarship program has been helping CCHS students complete their high school education while also earning college credits for many years,” said J.C. Stubbs, Copperas Cove Education Foundation Scholarship Chairman. “We are thrilled to award $2,000 to ten deserving recipients for the fall 2022 semester and look forward to awarding more this coming spring.”
Copperas Cove High School Director of Dual Enrollment Jodie Jost said participation in dual credit opportunities has grown nearly six-fold as compared to the last school year.
“Last fall, 17 students enrolled in the early college program and 38 students took dual credit classes at Central Texas College. This year, we currently have 46 students participating in early college and 200 students taking dual credit classes,” Jost said. “There are many benefits of participating in dual-credit classes. One it will save time and money. The dual credit cost is cheaper than regular college tuition and it saves money in student fees, housing, and transportation costs. By taking dual-credit classes, it will speed up the time to completing a college degree. It provides the college experience for students by exposing students to college curriculum and the responsibilities of being a college student. This can really ease the transition from high school to college.”
CCHS currently offers dual-credit classes through CTC and the University of Texas-Austin On Ramps program. Classes at CTC include both academic and vocational classes including a variety of core and elective classes that enable students to earn associate degrees before graduating high school. Certifications are offered in automotive tech, welding, HVAC, and culinary arts.
CCHS student Emileigh McLaughlin plans to become a registered nurse. She expects to have 24 dual-credit courses completed and earned her associate degree in interdisciplinary studies when she graduates high school.
“I selected this career path as my family has a long history in the medical field as nurses and paramedics. I would like to keep that history going as well as help others and save lives,” McLaughlin said. “The opportunity of taking college classes while in high school is an amazing one. Being able to go full-time to both high school and college is a wonderful thing, that while challenging, is fulfilling. The scholarship I received from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation allows me to take more classes without as much strain on my parents’ finances.”
