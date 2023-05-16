U.S. Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, and an entourage of staff members and Copperas Cove ISD administration, walked the halls of Copperas Cove High School last week, specifically looking for senior Elise Fuselier.
Fuselier was this year’s winner of the A-Lister Award, given out to one high school student in Carter’s District 31, which encompasses a total of six counties.
Fuselier appeared to laugh when she realized Carter, her parents and administrators were there for her.
Her parents, Johnathan and Ya’Shika, said they were proud and overwhelmed at the same time.
“I feel proud of her accomplishments in a way,” her father, Johnathan, said. “I’m excited to see what she brings in the future.”
While it was a surprise for the senior, the award was also a surprise for her mother, Ya’Shika.
Her mother said she was in disbelief when she found out Fuselier had been selected to receive the award.
“I think I was trying to wrap my head around the magnitude of it,” Ya’Shika said. “I’m an elementary librarian, so you think about school awards — Honor Roll, Best Citizen, things like that. But this was something completely different.”
Fuselier’s father said it didn’t occur to him just how much his daughter had done until her nomination was read last week.
Fuselier has contributed a great deal to the city of Copperas Cove and the school district, according to the nomination form submitted on her behalf.
Of them, the senior helped begin — and hosted a fundraiser for — a Blessings in a Backpack program at one of her former schools, Hettie Halstead Elementary.
“She partnered with the school district, chamber of commerce, and city government to publicize the event and sent advance publicity to local media outlets as well as created a website dedicated solely to the fundraising event,” the nomination form read.
Blessings in a Backpack is a nationwide nonprofit organization that ensures students who receive free and reduced lunch meals during the week also receive meals for the weekend.
Once funds were raised, Fuselier purchased food and grocery items for the beginning of the program.
For the past three years, Fuselier also helped volunteer at the annual Stuff the Bus event that brings in donations of school supplies and money used to purchase needed supplies.
Over the course of the past three years, the district has received more than $70,000 worth of school supplies.
With a heart for special education students in the district, Fuselier helped found Chocolate Fantasia, which has happened three years running and serves as a fundraiser for the district’s Special Olympics team. It has raised more than $5,000 for the team.
Fuselier has also devoted several hours to ensuring the success of the past few annual homecoming dances for special education services.
Among a few other things, Fuselier has organized a formalwear collection drive and has collected nearly 100 gowns and a few dozen men’s suits that students in need will be able to choose from free of charge so they are able to attend prom without financial constraints being barriers, according to the district.
Carter stood mouth agape at times as the winning nomination was read, highlighting Fuselier’s many accomplishments.
“Without people that do community service, the country wouldn’t be in good shape,” Carter said. “So, thank you for what you did — and keep doing it.”
Fuselier’s father said she takes his daily words seriously.
“In the morning, as we get ready to leave, I tell her to focus, pay attention and do your best,” he said. “Her best was helping the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.