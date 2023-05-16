U.S. Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, and an entourage of staff members and Copperas Cove ISD administration, walked the halls of Copperas Cove High School last week, specifically looking for senior Elise Fuselier.

Fuselier was this year’s winner of the A-Lister Award, given out to one high school student in Carter’s District 31, which encompasses a total of six counties.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

