Though it almost didn’t happen because of the coronavirus, the Copperas Cove Civic Center played host to the first ever senior hoedown, organized by the Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center.
About 50 people attended the event that happened last Saturday.
“I am happy that the Hoedown finally happened,” said Jeri Wood, the community outreach specialist for the Copperas Cove Senior Center.
The hoedown was originally scheduled for Aug. 28, but it had to be postponed due to a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So the attendees were able to come together and enjoy being able see their friends and have a good time a month later.
Attendees danced to a mixture of great country music performed by Scotty Ray & Blanca’s Country Show and were joined by friends Lawrence, Max and Norm McConnell.
John Geydos is originally from Albania. He came with several members of his family to the Hoedown.
A few months ago, Geydos came to the last event that was held by Copperas Cove Senior Activity Center, which was the Senior Prom where he was named king.
“It was a great time being here,” Geydos said last Saturday.
“This Hoedown is amazing,” said Briana Bonacquister, who came in dressed in full Hoedown attire. “The best part of being here is being my uncle John.”
Bonacquister goes to high school online and is in the ninth grade.
The event was for seniors 55 and older, but minors were allowed to come with and adult.
J.T. Harrison and his wife Deborah came to the Hoedown because they love to dance with each other. They have been dancing together for 50 years. They like to line dance, waltz, rhumba and do the swing.
J.T. was born in raised in Monahans, a town near Odessa. He graduated with a marine biology degree from Texas A&M University. Deborah is originally from San Antonio. They both said it was a fun event, and they enjoyed the great music.
Wood said the Senior Activity Center is planning another event that she hopes will be held in a few months.
“We are tentatively scheduling a masquerade dance Feb. 19, 2022,” Wood said. “We look forward to that.”
Geydos said he is also looking forward to the masquerade dance in February.
Raising Cane’s provided food and refreshments for the event. Raffle prizes were also given away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.